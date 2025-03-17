Team of the Matchday: Messi, Luna make their mark in Matchday 4 

The 2025 MLS season is officially in full swing with surprise teams finding form and household names reminding us of their star power for a place in the Matchday 4 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

Team highlights

Lionel Messi earned his second TotM selection in as many appearances this season. The legendary No. 10 pestered Atlanta United’s goal with five shots on target and found the back of the net in GOAT fashion, pickpocketing an opposing defender before pulling out a cheeky chip to equalize in Inter Miami CF’s dramatic 2-1 away victory on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.

US international Diego Luna led Real Salt Lake to a 2-1 triumph at Houston Dynamo FC, contributing to both Claret-and-Cobalt goals. Luna provided a secondary assist within the opening minute before connecting the game-winning header in first-half stoppage time.

Tristan Blackmon also headed in a game-winning goal, scoring the lone strike while conducting the back line to a clean sheet to secure a 1-0 victory for Vancouver Whitecaps FC at FC Dallas. Under new head coach Jesper Sørensen, the 'Caps became the seventh team in MLS history (and second in the past 12 years) to start the season with a 4W-0L-0D record.