Team of the Matchday: Messi, Luna make their mark in Matchday 4 

The 2025 MLS season is officially in full swing with surprise teams finding form and household names reminding us of their star power for a place in the Matchday 4 Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Full team (3-4-3, left to right)
Starters: Zack Steffen (COL) - Andrew Gutman (CHI), Tristan Blackmon (VAN), Jon Gallagher (ATX) - Diego Luna (RSL), Eduard Atuesta (ORL), Eduard Löwen (STL), Onni Valakari (SD) - Tani Oluwaseyi (MIN), Sam Surridge (NSH), Lionel Messi (MIA)
Coach: Jesper Sørensen (VAN)
Bench: Jonathan Sirois (MTL), Henry Kessler (STL), Walker Zimmerman (NSH), Emeka Eneli (RSL), Sebastian Berhalter (VAN), Alonso Martínez (NYC), Dejan Joveljić (SKC), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (RBNY), Patrick Agyemang (CLT)
Team highlights
Lionel Messi earned his second TotM selection in as many appearances this season. The legendary No. 10 pestered Atlanta United’s goal with five shots on target and found the back of the net in GOAT fashion, pickpocketing an opposing defender before pulling out a cheeky chip to equalize in Inter Miami CF’s dramatic 2-1 away victory on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.
US international Diego Luna led Real Salt Lake to a 2-1 triumph at Houston Dynamo FC, contributing to both Claret-and-Cobalt goals. Luna provided a secondary assist within the opening minute before connecting the game-winning header in first-half stoppage time.
Tristan Blackmon also headed in a game-winning goal, scoring the lone strike while conducting the back line to a clean sheet to secure a 1-0 victory for Vancouver Whitecaps FC at FC Dallas. Under new head coach Jesper Sørensen, the 'Caps became the seventh team in MLS history (and second in the past 12 years) to start the season with a 4W-0L-0D record.
Another goalscoring defender helped propel Chicago Fire FC to three points on the road, as Andrew Gutman unleashed a long-range strike into the far corner in a 2-1 win at Toronto FC. Meanwhile, Sam Surridge was the catalyst for Nashville SC’s first win away from home, cutting back against the grain with composure to kick off a 3-1 decision at the Philadelphia Union.
Canadian international Tani Oluwaseyi scored a brace with a pair of tap-ins as Minnesota United FC played to a wild 3-3 draw at Sporting Kansas City. Similarly, Eduard Atuesta had a brace of assists for Orlando City SC in their 2-2 stalemate at the New York Red Bulls.
Onni Valakari made history at Snapdragon Stadium, rising up for San Diego FC’s first-ever home goal with a towering header that sealed a 1-1 draw against 10-man Columbus Crew.
St. Louis CITY SC only needed a lone Eduard Löwen set-piece stunner from a dipping free-kick over the Seattle Sounders' wall to secure a 1-0 victory at home and become the third team in MLS history not to concede a goal in their opening four matches of a season.
Speaking of defensive masterclasses, Jon Gallagher locked down one of the league’s most explosive players, Denis Bouanga, to blank LAFC in an impressive 1-0 triumph for Austin FC at BMO Stadium. Not to be outdone, USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen made a flurry of jaw-dropping stops among his 12 saves in San Jose to secure a 2-1 Colorado Rapids win over the Earthquakes.