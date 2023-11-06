Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream Noche d'Or | Inter Miami vs. NYCFC

Lionel Messi will get a South Florida-style party Friday when Inter Miami CF commemorate his eighth Ballon d'Or title with Noche d'Or – a night of celebrations that includes a friendly vs. New York City FC.
How to watch and stream
When
- Friday, November 10 | 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Where
- DRV PNK Stadium | Fort Lauderdale, Florida
In addition to a pregame trophy presentation, Messi, Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas and MLS Commissioner Don Garber will give speeches about the historic achievement.
Following the match, Inter Miami will host a BRESH afterparty in their XBTO NW Club. Gold fireworks, a gold carpet and more are expected throughout the evening.
Messi, at last week's ceremony in Paris, became the first active MLS player to win the Ballon d'Or – an annual trophy given to the best player in the world – by beating out Manchester City forward Erling Haaland (2nd place) and Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé (3rd place). He's received the award a world record eight times, three more than the second player on the list (Cristiano Ronaldo; five).
Messi's recognition followed winning the World Cup with Argentina and the 2022-23 Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint-Germain. After his breakthrough at Qatar 2022, the iconic No. 10 won the tournament's Golden Ball (best player) and Silver Boot (second-highest scorer) awards.
That all preceded Messi joining Inter Miami in mid-July and having an immediate impact, helping them lift the 2023 Leagues Cup (the club's first-ever trophy) and advance to the 2023 US Open Cup final. In all, Messi tallied 11 goals and eight assists in 14 appearances during his first half-season.
The 2024 MLS campaign is expected to be a thrilling one for Messi, who's joined in Miami by ex-FC Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez will reportedly join for next season, creating yet another reunion and increasing the Herons' star power.
New York City FC, like Inter Miami, didn't qualify for the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs. Ultimately, Nick Cushing's side finished seven points (41 total) above the Herons and in 11th place compared to Tata Martino's side slotting in 14th place.
The Cityzens' participation is, in part, due to availability. But they're also expected to give Inter Miami a tough test after the hosts' planned China tour (with two friendlies) was canceled due to "unforeseen circumstances." And just seven weeks ago, these Eastern Conference clubs battled to a 1-1 draw at DRV PNK Stadium, a game Messi sat out due to injury.
For NYCFC, it's about turning the page towards 2024 and moving on from a frustrating season. They've already bid farewell to midfielder Alfredo Morales (part of their MLS Cup 2021-winning squad), left back Braian Cufré and attacker Matias Pellegrini in year-end roster moves. Otherwise, much of their core returns after a busy summer transfer window.