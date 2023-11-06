Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream Noche d'Or | Inter Miami vs. NYCFC

Following the match, Inter Miami will host a BRESH afterparty in their XBTO NW Club. Gold fireworks, a gold carpet and more are expected throughout the evening.

Messi, at last week's ceremony in Paris, became the first active MLS player to win the Ballon d'Or – an annual trophy given to the best player in the world – by beating out Manchester City forward Erling Haaland (2nd place) and Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé (3rd place). He's received the award a world record eight times, three more than the second player on the list (Cristiano Ronaldo; five).

Messi's recognition followed winning the World Cup with Argentina and the 2022-23 Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint-Germain. After his breakthrough at Qatar 2022, the iconic No. 10 won the tournament's Golden Ball (best player) and Silver Boot (second-highest scorer) awards.

That all preceded Messi joining Inter Miami in mid-July and having an immediate impact, helping them lift the 2023 Leagues Cup (the club's first-ever trophy) and advance to the 2023 US Open Cup final. In all, Messi tallied 11 goals and eight assists in 14 appearances during his first half-season.