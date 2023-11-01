Inter Miami's China tour called off

UPDATE (Nov. 1) – Inter Miami CF will no longer contest friendlies in China later this month. The following is a statement from the club:

The tour promoter, NSN, has informed Inter Miami CF of the cancellation of its China Tour due to unforeseen circumstances in China. Inter Miami’s ambition remains to expand its global reach by playing in front of incredible fans from across the globe; the club will continue to explore future opportunities with NSN to achieve this goal.

ORIGINAL (Oct. 15) – Inter Miami CF are going international.

The Herons will visit China this November for friendly matches against two Chinese Super League teams. Broadcast details and ticket information will be available in the coming weeks.

Nov. 5 vs. Qingdao Hainiu FC | Qingdao Youth Football Stadium (Qingdao, China)

Nov. 8 vs. Chengdu Rongcheng | Phoenix Hill Sports Park (Chengdu, China)

Inter Miami play their last match of the 2023 MLS campaign on Oct. 21 when visiting Charlotte FC. They cannot qualify for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, opening up their schedule as 18 other clubs compete to lift MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 9.

“We’re very excited to continue to expand our club’s global reach, bringing our team to play in front of incredible fans across the globe,” said Xavier Asensi, Inter Miami’s chief business officer.