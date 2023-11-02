Reports: Luis Suárez to reunite with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Beyond Messi, ex-Barça teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are also huge parts of Inter Miami's squad next year. All three players arrived during their transformative summer 2023 transfer window.

Suárez would reportedly finish the year with Brazilian Serie A side Grêmio before joining forces with Lionel Messi in the Herons' attack. They memorably played together at FC Barcelona in the 2010s, forming two-thirds of the vaunted "MSN" forward line alongside Brazilian star Neymar.

Inter Miami CF are poised to sign legendary Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez for the 2024 MLS season, according to numerous reports from well-regarded journalists in South America.

Suárez has long been linked with a Miami move, and that speculation only increased once Messi officially signed in July. Adding further fuel to the fire, head coach Tata Martino has left open the possibility that Suárez could join. And when the club declined striker Josef Martínez's contract option, it created room in the No. 9 role alongside Leonardo Campana.

In addition to Barca, Suárez's star-studded résumé includes time at esteemed European sides Ajax, Liverpool and Atlético Madrid. He's scored over 450 goals and won over 20 trophies at the club level. Suárez, who turns 37 in January, has 10g/10a in 26 matches for Grêmio as they sit third in the ongoing Brazilian Serie A campaign.

On the international scene, Suárez is Uruguay's all-time leading scorer with 68 goals in 137 caps. He's played at four World Cups and was part of La Celeste's Copa América 2011-winning team. He memorably created a lethal partnership with Edinson Cavani, who now plays for Argentine side Boca Juniors.

Inter Miami already carry serious momentum into 2024, building off their historic Leagues Cup title and Messi winning his world-record eighth Ballon d'Or award. Add Suárez to the mix, and the global spotlight only increases for a South Florida-based club that's set to debut in Concacaf Champions Cup action next February.