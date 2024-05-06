Messi’s fun ruthlessness, Minnesota’s rugged flexibility & more from Matchday 12

We’ll also talk about D.C. settling into their formation, the Quakes finding the gas pedal, RSL finding three more points, Vancouver remaining a piece short and everything else from around the league.

The first matchday of May brought fireworks. If you’re reading this column, I’m sure you know it by now, but I’m gonna say it anyway: Lionel Messi set a handful of MLS records Saturday night . Just the greatest player in the history of the game doing greatest player in the history of the game things.

The formation’s fluidity renders at least a little bit on the network passing graphic from the win:

The flexible part: Both the left wingback and the right center back often pop into central midfield both with and without the ball. It’s a different kind of approach to winning (or at least not losing) the numbers game in central midfield, one that is unique in MLS at the moment.

The rugged part: When they’re pressed back into their own half, they really do defend with a five. That means they can absorb a lot of pressure, and survive a lot of hopeful balls into the box.

The 4-2-3-1 is gone as well. In its place new manager Eric Ramsey has implemented a 5-4-1ish 3-4-2-1, a formation that’s proven both rugged and flexible.

And yet, here we are: none of the three guys I thought would be cornerstones of the team’s success have meaningfully contributed in two months, and yet Minnesota, following their 2-1 win at Atlanta on Saturday night, are on 20 points, tied atop the Supporters’ Shield standings with mighty Miami on two points per game.

If you’d told me, a third of the way into the season, that Reynoso had no-showed once again, and Pukki had been inconsistent to the point of maybe losing his starting job, and Bongi had been relegated to a bench role due to recurring knocks, then I’d have said: “enjoy 14th place.” Those three guys being healthy, available and productive was damn near my whole rationale for picking the Loons to impress.

Add in winger Bongi Hlongwane – he quietly had 17 goals across all competitions last year – and a solid, veteran back six, and it all made sense. Get a new coach in to freshen up the message, roll out a basic 4-2-3-1 and let the guys cook.

Back in February when we were making our preseason predictions I went outside the box and picked Minnesota to finish fourth in the West. My rationale was pretty straight-forward: They’d have a full year of Teemu Pukki , who’d proved to be a top-tier No. 9 in MLS during his late-2023 cameo, and a full year of Emanuel Reynoso , who’d always been mercurial, but had also always shown everything from flashes to entire months of some of the best No. 10 play in the league.

All of this is fun and interesting. What Dayne St. Clair is doing is fun and hilarious:

No. 33 is Kervin Arriaga , the right center back. He’s basically an ad hoc central midfielder, while No. 2, Devin Padelford , is tighter than you’d see of a pure wingback.

Atlanta, meanwhile, have actually played well the past couple of weeks, they’re just currently snakebit in front of goal. Does the dam burst or does frustration overwhelm them next week? The season’s not on a knife’s edge just yet, but a few more weeks of this and we’re suddenly there.

I haven’t even touched on everything. Robin Lod – who had to be subbed out at halftime of this one – has been one of the best all-around midfielders in the league. Full stop. Tani Oluwaseyi has strong “next Brian White ” vibes for his IQ around the box. Michael Boxall is ageless.

“We’re always going to need, particularly when it comes to places like this [Mercedes-Benz Stadium], our goalkeeper to make big saves,” Ramsey said. “And he made a couple of really big ones. He’s a relentless presence, big voice, big personality and you need to show big personality when you come to a place like this.”

Check out that far right column. Negative values are better. Even year Dayne St. Clair, baby. Might as well be Lev Yashin out there.

Coming into this past weekend, which produced a very happy, big-sigh-of-relief 4-1 win over visiting Montréal , those numbers had turned upside down. Nashville were weak defending in their own 18, and they were punchless on the counter, and it sure felt like panic time was rapidly approaching.

The results have, but even more worrying is the underlying numbers have as well. Bang on about that game model as much as you want, the simple fact is 1) the ‘Yotes have made the playoffs every single season, and 2) the underlying numbers have said that’s been a fair outcome every single time. This is not a team that has outkicked their coverage: they have always created high-value chances on the counter and limited the amount of high-value chances they concede because they’ve dominated their own box.

From day one of Nashville SC ’s MLS existence, they’ve been who they are: sit deep, absorb and hit on the counter. The formation has changed at times, and most of the personnel has come and gone, but the game model hasn’t changed much year over year.

For one week, anyway, Nashville can bury all those worries because they buried the opponents. Sam Surrdige had a hat trick against an out-matched Montréal defense, and Hany had a pair of assists. When they weren’t cutting through the Impact midfield they were playing over it with a pattern of play that’s proved to be repeatable (thanks again to Ben for catching this one):

The knock-on effect is Hany Mukhtar ’s getting the ball less often, and is less dangerous when he does get on it.

Same with passes into the final third. Godoy is Nashville’s best at 6.59 per game, 27th best in MLS. Besides him, Nashville don’t have a midfielder in the top 100. Key passes are slightly better, but with a twist: Sejdić has the seventh-best rate in MLS with three key passes per 90 minutes played. However, he’s played the full 90 minutes just once in MLS, and has played just 14% of available minutes in all competitions this year. Aside from Sejdić, Yearwood is the next closest Nashville midfielder at 85th in MLS.

Things don’t get much better when you look at other metrics. Sejdić attempts the most passes into the box of any Nashville midfielder, attempting one pass per 90 minutes played. That’s the 39th-best rate among MLS midfielders. The rest of Nashville’s midfielders are ranked 73, 91, 115 and 117.

Anibal Godoy attempts the most progressive passes in Nashville’s midfield, averaging 6.89 per match. That’s the 34th-best in MLS. Amar Sejdić is 71st with 5.0. Dru Yearwood is 91st with 4.09. Brian Anunga has the 109th-best rate at 1.43 per game. And Sean Davis comes in at 115, averaging just 1.75 progressive passes per 90 minutes played.

This is, simply put, a personnel issue. With Dax McCarty’s departure (one of the all-time great d-mid ball progressors MLS has ever had), more has been asked of the remaining central midfielders. And it’s been ugly. I’ll co-sign everything Ben wrote here:

The main problem was they couldn’t get the ball into the box even when they had a runway to do so. The problem leading to that problem was they couldn’t progress the ball through midfield at all.

As with a number of other results this weekend, I’m not sure how much to read into this one. Montréal have had some good moments this year, but they’ve also had some total face-plants on the road, and they are battered and bruised to boot. Add in the fact Nashville controlled the game state throughout thanks to Surridge’s 11th-minute opener, and there’s a danger in thinking Nashville have found a way out of their doldrums when, in reality, this could’ve just been a one-off.

They even got Walker Zimmerman back, and while they didn’t look like the best version of themselves defensively – Montréal definitely got some looks – they didn’t look as soft in the box as they have at points this year.

12. Charlotte endured a pretty flat first half, then adjusted Nikola Petkovic’s starting position in central midfield for the second (Petkovic pushed higher and planted himself in the right half-space) and were almost immediately rewarded with what proved to be the game-winner in a ho-hum 2-0 home win over short-handed Portland.

On the one hand, it was just a matter of taking care of business for the Crown. On the other, it was very encouraging to see them create that goal out of pure possession. Hasn’t been much of that from them this season.

Portland took seven points from their first three games, and have managed just three more from the subsequent eight. Three of their next four are at home. They’ve got to get right.

11. Lucho Acosta stuck the biscuit in the basket inside of 20 seconds, and that was all she wrote as Cincy went to Orlando and won 1-0 over the struggling Lions.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men when Rodrigo Schlegel saw red in the 23rd minute. Dagur Dan Thorhallsson was subbed off with an injury just before the half. Luis Muriel, who was signed to a three-year DP deal before the season, is now officially a late-game sub even when the team’s desperate for a goal.

After the highs of the past two years – a US Open Cup title in 2022 and 63 points in 2023 – it’s all gone spectacularly wrong.

“Another frustrating night because of the result,” is what head coach Oscar Pareja said afterward. “Obviously at this point, we are having urgency to get points. It’s a feeling we all had in the locker room. But I think the effort of the players demonstrated we’re still brave and trying to bounce back. Regarding the game, I thought we were the best team but that doesn't give us anything.”

Orlando fans are livid at Pareja and I get it – the head coach is always in the crosshairs. But…two DPs who play the same position, another DP who was a replacement for a kid who’s better than him, and big money for a goalkeeper who has been showing signs of regression over the past few years (that regression has been turbo-charged this year). Signing 35-year-old Nico Lodeiro as the sole replacement for Mauricio Pereyra was a major front office error as well.

The David Brekalo injuries are just bad luck on top of a pile of roster-related miscalculations. Orlando still shouldn’t be this bad – Pareja has not covered himself in glory – but there’s a reason I picked them to be a mid-table East team this year, rather than competing for the top spot in the conference.

Lucho came off just past the hour mark for Cincy with a knock, though head coach Pat Noonan told reporters it doesn’t seem likely to keep the MVP out next weekend.