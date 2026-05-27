FC Cincinnati's Evander named Player of the Month

FC Cincinnati midfielder Evander rode historic performances to earn MLS Player of the Month honors for May 2026.
In May, Evander ranked second in MLS with 12 goal contributions (7g/5a), including a pair of game-winning goal contributions and his first career hat trick.
The Brazilian star became the ninth player in MLS history to record at least five goal contributions in a match with a 2g/3a outing in a 6-2 rout of Orlando City that earned him Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors.
Of Cincinnati's 17 goals scored in May, the second-most in the league, Evander contributed to 71% of those.
The third FC Cincinnati player to win MLS Player of the Month, joining Luciano Acosta (four times) and Brenner (September/October 2022), Evander guided the Orange & Blue to a 2W-1L-2D record in May to earn the second such award.
Evander and FC Cincinnati will return to action following the 2026 FIFA World Cup break on July 22 when they host Western Conference leaders Vancouver Whitecaps FC (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
MLS Player of the Month is voted upon by a group of select national and local media members in a process conducted by MLS Communications.