FC Cincinnati's Evander named Player of the Month

FC Cincinnati midfielder Evander rode historic performances to earn MLS Player of the Month honors for May 2026.

In May, Evander ranked second in MLS with 12 goal contributions (7g/5a), including a pair of game-winning goal contributions and his first career hat trick.

The Brazilian star became the ninth player in MLS history to record at least five goal contributions in a match with a 2g/3a outing in a 6-2 rout of Orlando City that earned him Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors.