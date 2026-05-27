USMNT roster: 2026 World Cup can "change players' lives"

NEW YORK – In less than a month, eight MLS players will begin a generational opportunity with the US men's national team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

"It's going to be, I think, how a lot of these players will be remembered for the rest of their lives, almost. It's a big moment, so it's about taking advantage of it."

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so I'm really excited about it," FC Cincinnati defender Miles Robinson , one of 26 players selected by head coach Mauricio Pochettino, said during Tuesday's USMNT roster reveal at Pier 17 in New York City.

More than three decades later, that opportunity to represent the nation on home soil presents itself again as the US, Mexico and Canada prepare to host the 2026 edition of the world's most iconic sporting spectacle.

The last time the United States hosted the World Cup in 1994, it coincided with the launch of Major League Soccer two years after. Rapid growth followed for soccer.

Putting on for the Stars & Stripes. 🇺🇸 The @USMNT ’s World Cup roster is officially IN. pic.twitter.com/TcKM9AKFNj

“So it's just believing … We want little kids with soccer balls running around and believing that they can be US men's national team players."

"It's like the American dream,” explained Berhalter. “Four years ago, I was in the stands watching the games in Qatar and people would have thought you were crazy if you said that this kid could be on the team four years later.

Not so long ago, Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Sebastian Berhalter was part of that next generation looking up to the American players on the pitch while his father, former USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter, was at the helm for Qatar 2022.

“That's kind of why I play, or a lot of other guys play. [We] are motivated to really inspire the next generation to push forward and recognize that they can also play at the highest stage."

"I think it could do everything. It could change players' lives. It could change the trajectory of their life. One big goal has the ability to do that, honestly,” said Robinson.

In Group D action, they'll also face Australia in Seattle on June 19 before returning to Los Angeles for a June 25 test vs. Türkiye. The top two teams per group advance to the Round of 32, as do the top eight third-place finishers.

Following upcoming friendlies against fellow World Cup participants Senegal (May 31) and Germany (June 6), the USMNT will begin their tournament campaign in Los Angeles against Paraguay on June 12, putting no limits on what they can achieve.

The greatest stage in soccer awaits. 🇺🇸 Eight MLS players are heading to the World Cup with the @USMNT . pic.twitter.com/6iMDWG8k1x

Tournament outlook

Once the World Cup starts, it will be about turning that promise and potential of the USMNT’s so-called “golden generation” into product. For the 26 players tasked with accomplishing that goal, the expectations that come with such an ambitious objective are clear.

"There's immediately pressure. When you think of the 2026 World Cup, you think of pressure, right?” said Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Cristian Roldan, who is headed to his second World Cup this summer.

“But pressure comes with privilege … I think everybody holds that responsibility to their heart. I can't wait to see us get started and hold ourselves accountable for this World Cup."

Fortunately, it’s a moment the entire squad has been preparing for essentially their whole lives.

"Obviously, it's the World Cup. It's the biggest stage, but I think we've got players that embrace the biggest stage,” noted Robinson.

“They want to be a part of big moments, big games. So I think that's something in our advantage."

Whether it's producing a record 16 saves as Tim Howard famously did against Belgium in 2014, or netting a stoppage-time winner to top the group a la Landon Donovan in 2010, the World Cup is about delivering in big occasions.

"Now we have the honor of being able to create those moments like Clint Dempsey, like Landon Donovan. We want to see those moments done by guys like Weston [McKennie] and Christian [Pulisic],” said Roldan.