Philadelphia Union sign South African defender Olwethu Makhanya

The Philadelphia Union have acquired defender Olwethu Makhanya from South African top-flight side Stellenbosch FC, the club announced Tuesday.

Makhanya, 19, is signed through the 2025 MLS season with options for 2026-27. He is Philadelphia's first-ever U22 Initiative player, expanding the club's youth-focused lens beyond their academy.

“We’re excited to have signed Olwethu as the club’s first Under-22 Initiative signing. In a short amount of time, he rose from a second team player at his club, to earning the Defensive Rookie of the Year in the DStv Premiership,” Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a press release.