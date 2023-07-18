Philadelphia Union sign South African defender Olwethu Makhanya

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Philadelphia Union have acquired defender Olwethu Makhanya from South African top-flight side Stellenbosch FC, the club announced Tuesday.
Makhanya, 19, is signed through the 2025 MLS season with options for 2026-27. He is Philadelphia's first-ever U22 Initiative player, expanding the club's youth-focused lens beyond their academy.
“We’re excited to have signed Olwethu as the club’s first Under-22 Initiative signing. In a short amount of time, he rose from a second team player at his club, to earning the Defensive Rookie of the Year in the DStv Premiership,” Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a press release.
“He’s an athletic, explosive player who is able to play center back in a back four line, as well as a back three. His instincts on the field fit our aggressive style of play and we look forward to welcoming him to the club.”
The South African youth international arrives with one goal scored in 24 appearances for Stellenbosch across league and cup competitions. He predominantly plays center back, though can also feature at right back.
Makhanya joins a Union defense that's been among MLS's best for several seasons, led by goalkeeper Andre Blake, left back Kai Wagner and center back Jakob Glesnes all placing on the 2022 MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire.
Philadelphia, with midfielder Dániel Gazdag and strikers Julián Carranza and Mikael Uhre holding Designated Player status, had flexibility in the Secondary Transfer Window to add one U22 Initiative player. The MLS Cup 2022 runner-up is again challenging for a top spot in the Eastern Conference, holding third place at the Leagues Cup break.
As Makhanya comes to MLS, he joins several compatriots in the league. St. Louis CITY SC midfielder Njabulo Blom and Minnesota United FC winger Bongokuhle Hlongwane are both starters for their teams, while FC Dallas midfielder Tsiki Ntsabeleng is a key contributor as well.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant