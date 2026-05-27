Inter Miami's Luis Suárez wins Goal of the Matchday

The legendary Uruguayan striker kicked off his hat trick in style, cushioning the ball on his chest while swiveling to blast a full volley past Andre Blake in a thrilling 6-4 victory over the Philadelphia Union .

Inter Miami CF forward Luis Suárez has secured AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 15, claiming 45.4% of the fan vote.

2nd place, Guilherme (21.6%): Houston Dynamo FC's leading goalscorer curled home a long-range strike to equalize in a 1-1 draw at LA Galaxy.

3rd place, Preston Judd (18.6%): San Jose's breakout striker turned on a dime before smashing his finish into the top corner at the near post to complete his brace in a 3-1 win at the Portland Timbers.

4th place, Martín Ojeda (14.4%): Orlando City's talisman curled a gorgeous free kick into the back of the net for a consolation goal in a 6-2 defeat at FC Cincinnati.