Petar Musa, Marco Pašalić make Croatia's 2026 World Cup squad

Croatia were runners-up in the 2018 edition and also placed third at their first-ever World Cup in 1998.

The Vatreni enter this summer's tournament looking to build on their third-place finish in 2022.

🟥⬜️ We are but few, yet brave and bold! 🟥⬜️ 🥁 Here is #Croatia preliminary squad for the upcoming @FIFAWorldCup ! 🇭🇷🌎🔥 #HrabarBroj #Family #WorldCup #Vatreni ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/H0ZFiiJR3g

The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.

The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).

Caps: 10

10 Goals: 1

After a two-year absence, Musa burst back into the national team picture at the end of 2025, contributing 1g/1a in Croatia's final two games of their successful World Cup qualifying campaign.

Musa also featured twice during the March international window, sealing his spot in head coach Zlatko Dalić's final roster.

With 12g/2a, the Designated Player striker has reached double-digit goals for the third consecutive season and is firmly in the 2026 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi race.