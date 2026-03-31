Matchday 6: What to know for this weekend's biggest matches

Matchday 6 has arrived, highlighted by Inter Miami CF opening Nu Stadium in a historic clash against Austin FC.
Let's check out the biggest games on deck this weekend.
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV
After starting the season with three consecutive losses, Atlanta United have begun to bounce back at home under returning head coach Tata Martino.
In their past two games, the Five Stripes earned a 3-1 win over the Philadelphia Union and a 0-0 draw against D.C. United.
At the same time, Atlanta's star-studded attack has sparked to life. Miguel Almirón provided all three assists in the victory over Philly, and fellow Designated Player Alexey Miranchuk has scored three goals in the past three matches.
Will Atlanta continue their upward trajectory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium when a winless Columbus Crew come to town?
Led by new head coach Henrik Rydström, Columbus are an uncharacteristic 14th place in the Eastern Conference with two points. Rydström took over in the offseason after Wilfried Nancy departed to lead Scottish side Celtic FC.
On the bright side, DP forwards Wessam Abou Ali and Diego Rossi have combined for 5g/1a across the first five games.
Meanwhile, wingback Max Arfsten and goalkeeper Patrick Schulte both earned call-ups to the USMNT March camp as the nation prepares to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Can the Crew put it all together for their first win of the season?
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV
After playing their first five matches of the season on the road, Inter Miami celebrate the debut of their brand new home, Nu Stadium.
The Herons previously played in nearby Fort Lauderdale, and will now begin a new era at their new 26,700-seat soccer-specific stadium near Miami International Airport.
The defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions have taken 10 points in MLS play this season, paced by Lionel Messi scoring a team-best four goals. That includes a long-distance free kick in their recent 3-2 victory at New York City FC.
The Argentine icon has long been waiting for this moment, and even has a Nu Stadium stand named after him.
The landmark event provides Austin FC with a golden chance to spoil the party and get their season rolling after winning one of their first five matches.
There would be no better time for Facundo Torres to score his first goal since returning to MLS following a fruitful three-season stint with Orlando City (2022-24). The Uruguay international was acquired in the offseason from Brazilian side Palmeiras.
- WHEN: Saturday, 9:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV
LAFC have begun 2026 with the best defensive start to a season in MLS history, notching 450 minutes unbreached courtesy of five consecutive clean sheets.
In turn, their unbeaten 4W-0L-1D record has them atop the Western Conference table while they've also advanced to the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals.
This is all before South Korean superstar Son Heung-Min has scored a league goal in 2026.
Son will aim to set that right against Orlando, and is supported by wingers Denis Bouanga (1g/2a) and David Martínez (2g/0a).
On the flip side, Orlando City parted ways with longtime manager Oscar Pareja after beginning the season with three consecutive defeats by a combined 11-3 scoreline.
The Lions immediately benefited from a new-coach boost under interim Martín Perelman, earning a 2-1 win against CF Montréal with both Duncan McGuire and Martín Ojeda hitting the back of the net.
Yet last week, struggles returned in a 5-0 loss at Nashville SC ahead of an equally testing trip to downtown Los Angeles.
Can Orlando start stacking points, especially knowing French legend Antoine Griezmann will arrive in July? The longtime Atlético Madrid forward recently signed a pre-contract.