Matchday 6: What to know for this weekend's biggest matches

Matchday 6 has arrived, highlighted by Inter Miami CF opening Nu Stadium in a historic clash against Austin FC .

Let's check out the biggest games on deck this weekend.

Will Atlanta continue their upward trajectory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium when a winless Columbus Crew come to town?

At the same time, Atlanta's star-studded attack has sparked to life. Miguel Almirón provided all three assists in the victory over Philly, and fellow Designated Player Alexey Miranchuk has scored three goals in the past three matches.

After starting the season with three consecutive losses, Atlanta United have begun to bounce back at home under returning head coach Tata Martino.

Can the Crew put it all together for their first win of the season?

Meanwhile, wingback Max Arfsten and goalkeeper Patrick Schulte both earned call-ups to the USMNT March camp as the nation prepares to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

On the bright side, DP forwards Wessam Abou Ali and Diego Rossi have combined for 5g/1a across the first five games.

Led by new head coach Henrik Rydström, Columbus are an uncharacteristic 14th place in the Eastern Conference with two points. Rydström took over in the offseason after Wilfried Nancy departed to lead Scottish side Celtic FC.

WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Saturday, 7:30 pm ET WATCH: Apple TV

After playing their first five matches of the season on the road, Inter Miami celebrate the debut of their brand new home, Nu Stadium.

The Herons previously played in nearby Fort Lauderdale, and will now begin a new era at their new 26,700-seat soccer-specific stadium near Miami International Airport.

The defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions have taken 10 points in MLS play this season, paced by Lionel Messi scoring a team-best four goals. That includes a long-distance free kick in their recent 3-2 victory at New York City FC.