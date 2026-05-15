Vancouver Whitecaps FC's Sebastian Berhalter wins Goal of the Matchday

The USMNT midfielder made his latest case for 2026 FIFA World Cup selection, curling an outswinging first-time strike into the side netting to complete his brace in a 3-2 victory over FC Dallas .

Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Sebastian Berhalter has claimed AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 13, securing 39.1% of the fan vote.

2nd place, Evander (32.7%): FC Cincinnati's Brazilian maestro cut into the penalty arc before unleashing a powerful blast into the top left corner in a 5-3 defeat to Inter Miami CF.

3rd place, Gabriel Pec (14.5%): The LA Galaxy winger provided a consolation goal in a 3-1 loss at Sporting Kansas City with a stunning long-range curler.

4th place, Daniel Ríos (13.6%): The CF Montréal striker left Timbers goalkeeper James Pantemis no chance as he calmly guided his finish into the top right corner from the top of the box in a 2-2 draw.