Matchday 37: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

FC Dallas vs. San Jose Earthquakes

In some sense, a draw would suit both these teams fine as they currently occupy the West's final two Wild Card spots and have at least a little breathing room on the teams below the line (four points for San Jose, three points and a game in hand for Dallas). Still, both would surely prefer to be out of the Wild Card spots altogether given the choice, which means the Western Conference clash is likely to be a knockdown, drag-out affair.