Matchday 37: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

This is it. The final full-slate matchday of the season before Decision Day arrives on Oct. 21.
Matchday 36 saw five teams clinch Audi MLS Cup Playoff spots, and Matchday 37 promises to offer plenty more movement in the standings as teams continue to fight for postseason seeding and berths.
Atlanta United vs. Columbus Crew
Atlanta United coach Gonzalo Pineda felt hard done by on a few crucial calls in his team's 3-2 loss to the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday. If Atlanta can't secure three points against the red-hot Columbus Crew (only three regular-season losses since late May) on Saturday, their chances at a top-four finish in the Eastern Conference are virtually nil.
D.C. United vs. New York City FC
A crucial matchup in the Eastern Conference battle for Wild Card spots, the Audi Field clash pits two teams just below the playoff line against one another. For D.C., it'll be their last game of the 2023 season, and they'll need help from other teams even with a win to have a shot at the playoffs.
Inter Miami CF vs. FC Cincinnati
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
A dispiriting 4-1 road loss to Chicago Fire FC has left Inter Miami CF staring into the playoff-elimination abyss. Lionel Messi remains day-to-day, but perhaps the Herons can take hope from FC Cincinnati having already sewn up the Supporters' Shield. Aside from maintaining spirit and form, Cincy have nothing to play for in this one.
CF Montréal vs. Portland Timbers
Montréal are in a bad way right now, winless in their last seven and desperately clinging on to a Wild Card spot that looked much safer just a few weeks ago. The good news for Hernán Losada's squad is they play better at home. They'll need all that juice and more to knock off a Portland side who are undefeated in seven.
New York Red Bulls vs. Toronto FC
Hope remains for the New York Red Bulls' MLS-record 13-year playoff streak! A massive road win over Shield-winning Cincinnati has propelled RBNY to within one point of the playoff line. A matchup against already-eliminated Toronto FC provides a tantalizing opportunity to leap into the Wild Card spots.
Orlando City SC vs. New England Revolution
2023 MLS SuperDraft pick Duncan McGuire has officially reached "he's him" territory with another crucial goal against fellow Eastern Conference-playoff team Nashville SC. Another big performance on Saturday would be great for his team, who currently sit second in the Eastern Conference, just five points above fifth-placed New England Revolution, who have a game in hand.
Philadelphia Union vs. Nashville SC
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Philadelphia passed a massive test on Wednesday, maintaining their place in the Eastern Conference's top four while holding Atlanta United at bay via a key win that also snapped a five-game draw streak. They'll hope to keep their big three (Julián Carranza, Mikael Uhre and Dániel Gazdag) firing on all cylinders. A chance at top two in the East is still on the line.
Austin FC vs. LAFC
After a dreadful eight-game post-Leagues Cup winless streak looked likely to derail any playoff hope, Austin FC sprung to life with a 3-0 home win over D.C. United on Wednesday. Somewhat miraculously, considering their broader form as of late, ATX are just three points back of the playoff line. LAFC, meanwhile, would love to sneak past the Sounders for a top-two spot in the West.
Chicago Fire FC vs. Charlotte FC
Like Austin, Chicago are in the midst of pulling off their own back-from-the-dead magic trick with two straight wins following just two points earned in their previous seven games. A matchup against Charlotte, who are two points below the playoff line with a game in hand, could well decide one or both of these teams' fate.
FC Dallas vs. San Jose Earthquakes
In some sense, a draw would suit both these teams fine as they currently occupy the West's final two Wild Card spots and have at least a little breathing room on the teams below the line (four points for San Jose, three points and a game in hand for Dallas). Still, both would surely prefer to be out of the Wild Card spots altogether given the choice, which means the Western Conference clash is likely to be a knockdown, drag-out affair.
Houston Dynamo FC vs. Colorado Rapids
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
With their playoff future secure, Houston are now focused on locking in a top-four spot in the West while also snapping a three-game winless streak. Even with midfield talisman Héctor Herrera back from yellow-card suspension, it’ll be far from an easy three points against a Colorado side that’s embraced the spoiler role in recent games, going 2W-2L-1D since interim head coach Chris Little replaced the outgoing Robin Fraser.
Minnesota United FC vs. LA Galaxy
Have Minnesota United given up on the playoffs? They at least gave up on longtime head coach Adrian Heath, parting ways with the only manager they’ve ever known in their MLS era just one day before hosting the LA Galaxy in a do-or-die match for both sides. Interim head coach Sean McAuley will have his hands full as the Loons look to creep into postseason positioning in their regular-season finale at Allianz Field.
Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting Kansas City
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 9:30 pm ET
After hitting a post-Leagues Cup slump of sorts, playoff-bound RSL are riding a two-game winning streak – most recently earning an impressive 1-0 win at LAFC. They can solidify their top-four hopes in the West and extinguish Sporting KC’s already faint postseason aspirations by making it three victories in a row.
Seattle Sounders FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
Unbeaten in their last seven, and with Cristian Roldan back from injury and scoring crucial goals, the Sounders could be hitting their stride at the perfect moment. They’ll also feel pretty good about their chances at home against Vancouver, an opponent they’ve dominated over their last nine games in all competitions at Lumen Field, posting eight wins and outscoring the ‘Caps 22-4 in that span.