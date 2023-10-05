Cristian Roldan returns Seattle Sounders to playoffs: "Tonight was icing on the cake"

Cristian Roldan , due to persistent concussion issues, has often watched Seattle Sounders FC from the sidelines this year. But when the city’s adopted son was needed most, he delivered.

Roldan scored a 96th-minute game-winner Wednesday night vs. the LA Galaxy, earning Seattle a 2-1 win and clinching their Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot. The US international midfielder ghosted to the back post on a long throw-in from his brother Alex Roldan, anticipated Josh Atencio’s flicked-on header and volleyed home to send Lumen Field into euphoria.

Emotions took over from there, as Roldan sprinted to the corner flag and knew a Matchday 36 victory was secure.

“That it was a long road to recovery and to be able to score in the last minute of a very important game, really emotional to contribute and help the team,” Roldan said postgame when asked about his emotions. “I just thought back to all the moments that I just wanted to be in a dark room, not really worry about anything else besides just sleeping.”

Roldan has now gone the full 90 in back-to-back contests, the first time that’s happened since April. His versatility, experience and clutch instincts – they might be exactly what the Sounders ordered.