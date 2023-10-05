Cristian Roldan returns Seattle Sounders to playoffs: "Tonight was icing on the cake"

Cristian Roldan, due to persistent concussion issues, has often watched Seattle Sounders FC from the sidelines this year. But when the city’s adopted son was needed most, he delivered.
Roldan scored a 96th-minute game-winner Wednesday night vs. the LA Galaxy, earning Seattle a 2-1 win and clinching their Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot. The US international midfielder ghosted to the back post on a long throw-in from his brother Alex Roldan, anticipated Josh Atencio’s flicked-on header and volleyed home to send Lumen Field into euphoria.
Emotions took over from there, as Roldan sprinted to the corner flag and knew a Matchday 36 victory was secure.
“That it was a long road to recovery and to be able to score in the last minute of a very important game, really emotional to contribute and help the team,” Roldan said postgame when asked about his emotions. “I just thought back to all the moments that I just wanted to be in a dark room, not really worry about anything else besides just sleeping.”
Roldan has now gone the full 90 in back-to-back contests, the first time that’s happened since April. His versatility, experience and clutch instincts – they might be exactly what the Sounders ordered.
“He feels like a new player, like it's a new player for the team. I certainly tend to agree,” head coach Brian Schmetzer said of the 28-year-old. “He does a lot of little things, he does a lot of big things. He's been a critical part of the narrative of what was wrong in the middle part of the year. I think we missed his ability to balance the team, the attacking and the defending and just getting the balance right. Tonight was icing on the cake that he scored the winning goal.”
Back in playoffs
Roldan, true to his team-first style, said “what matters the most” about the result is Seattle are back in the playoffs after missing out last year, a notable absence after their historic Concacaf Champions Cup title in May 2022. That miss ended a 13-year streak of making the postseason, a league record they jointly hold alongside the New York Red Bulls.
Even more, the Sounders are thrilled to book their postseason ticket on their own terms.
“That's a team win and I'm happy for the group that we were able to put ourselves in the playoffs, not having us just kind of back our way in,” said Schmetzer. “Because I think that group deserves every accolade, every positivity. There's been a lot of people who have said the Sounders haven't had a great season. Well, we're in second place. So there you go.”
The most crucial piece, according to Jordan Morris, is Seattle are on track to host in Round One and the Conference Semifinals, potentially further if they outlast guaranteed Western Conference leaders St. Louis CITY SC in the postseason.
“Especially being at home, we knew we wanted to win and clinch playoffs on our terms,” said Morris, who opened the scoring (9’) with a header from João Paulo’s cross. “But it’s also to continue to climb the standings, or stay up towards the top of the standings, and to be able to host playoff games. I think that's so important, to play those playoff games at home. … We know from experience that [would be] massive.”
Seattle close their regular season by hosting postseason-bound Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), before they visit St. Louis on Decision Day (Oct. 21).
“We'll see how our last game of the year at home plays out,” said Schmetzer. “But this much I'll tell you: The guys are going to be ready. Whoever I put on the field, they're going to bust their butts to try and make sure we have a good outcome. That I can guarantee you.”