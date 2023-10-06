Playoff Scenarios

Matchday 37: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?

In Matchday 37:

  • 4 teams can clinch an Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
  • 8 teams can be eliminated from the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs
Chicago Fire FC logo
Chicago Fire FC

Chicago will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Chicago win vs. Charlotte AND NYCFC lose/draw at D.C. AND Montréal lose/draw vs. Portland or…
  2. Chicago win vs. Charlotte AND NYCFC lose/draw at D.C. AND New York lose/draw vs. Toronto or…
  3. Chicago win vs. Charlotte AND Montréal lose/draw vs. Portland AND New York lose/draw vs. Toronto
Portland Timbers logo
Portland Timbers

Portland will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Portland win at Montréal or…
  2. Kansas City lose/draw at Salt Lake AND Minnesota draw vs. LA AND San Jose lose/draw at Dallas or…
  3. Kansas City lose/draw at Salt Lake AND Minnesota draw vs. LA AND Austin lose/draw vs. LAFC
San Jose Earthquakes logo
San Jose Earthquakes

San Jose will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. San Jose win at Dallas or…
  2. San Jose draw at Dallas AND Austin lose/draw vs. LAFC AND Kansas City lose/draw at Salt Lake AND Minnesota draw vs. LA
FC Dallas logo
FC Dallas

Dallas will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Dallas win vs. San Jose AND Kansas City lose/draw at Salt Lake AND Minnesota draw vs. LA
Top four clinching scenarios
Orlando City SC logo
Orlando City SC

Orlando will clinch a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference if:

  1. Orlando win/draw vs. New England or...
  2. Columbus lose at Atlanta
Philadelphia Union logo
Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia will clinch a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference if:

  1. Philadelphia win vs. Nashville AND Columbus lose at Atlanta
Columbus Crew logo
Columbus Crew

Columbus will clinch a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference if:

  1. Columbus win at Atlanta AND New England lose/draw at Orlando AND Philadelphia lose/draw vs. Nashville
Seattle Sounders FC logo
Seattle Sounders FC

Seattle will clinch a top-four seed in the Western Conference if:

  1. Seattle win vs. Vancouver or…
  2. Seattle draw vs. Vancouver AND Houston lose/draw vs. Colorado AND LAFC lose/draw at Austin AND Dallas lose/draw vs. San Jose
Los Angeles Football Club logo
Los Angeles Football Club

LAFC will clinch a top-four seed in the Western Conference if:

  1. LAFC win at Austin AND Vancouver lose/draw at Seattle AND Houston lose/draw vs. Colorado
Real Salt Lake logo
Real Salt Lake

Salt Lake will clinch a top-four seed in the Western Conference if:

  1. Salt Lake win vs. Kansas City AND Houston lose/draw vs. Colorado AND Dallas lose/draw vs. San Jose AND Vancouver lose at Seattle or…
  2. Salt Lake win vs. Kansas City AND Houston lose/draw vs. Colorado AND Dallas lose/draw vs. San Jose AND LAFC lose at Austin or…
  3. Salt Lake win vs. Kansas City AND Houston lose/draw vs. Colorado AND Dallas lose/draw vs. San Jose AND Vancouver draw at Seattle AND LAFC draw at Austin
Elimination scenarios
New York City FC logo
New York City FC

New York City will be eliminated from the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. NYCFC lose at D.C. AND Chicago win/draw vs. Charlotte AND Montréal win vs. Portland
D.C. United logo
D.C. United

D.C. will be eliminated from the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. D.C. lose/draw vs. NYCFC or…
  2. Montréal win vs. Portland or…
  3. Charlotte win at Chicago AND Miami win vs. Cincinnati
New York Red Bulls logo
New York Red Bulls

New York will be eliminated from the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. New York lose vs. Toronto AND Montréal win vs. Portland or…
  2. New York lose vs. Toronto AND Chicago win/draw vs. Charlotte AND NYCFC win at D.C. or…
  3. New York lose vs. Toronto AND Charlotte win at Chicago AND Miami win vs. Cincinnati or…
  4. New York draw vs. Toronto AND Montréal win vs. Portland AND Chicago win vs. Charlotte or…
  5. New York draw vs. Toronto AND Montréal win vs. Portland AND NYCFC win at D.C.
Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF

Miami will be eliminated from the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Miami lose vs. Cincinnati AND NYCFC win at D.C. or…
  2. Miami lose vs. Cincinnati AND D.C. win vs. NYCFC or…
  3. Miami lose/draw vs. Cincinnati AND Montréal win vs. Portland or…
  4. Miami lose vs. Cincinnati AND New York win vs. Toronto or…
  5. Miami draw vs. Cincinnati AND Chicago win/draw vs. Charlotte AND NYCFC win at D.C.
Austin FC logo
Austin FC

Austin will be eliminated from the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Austin lose vs. LAFC AND Dallas win/draw vs. San Jose or…
  2. Austin lose vs. LAFC AND Kansas City win/draw at Salt Lake AND Minnesota win vs. LA or…
  3. Austin lose vs. LAFC AND Kansas City win at Salt Lake AND Minnesota win/draw vs. LA
Sporting Kansas City logo
Sporting Kansas City

Kansas City will be eliminated from the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Kansas City lose at Salt Lake AND Dallas win/draw vs. San Jose or…
  2. Kansas City draw at Salt Lake AND Dallas win vs. San Jose AND Austin win vs. LAFC
Minnesota United FC logo
Minnesota United FC

Minnesota will be eliminated from the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. Minnesota lose vs. LA AND Dallas win/draw vs. San Jose or…
  2. Minnesota lose vs. LA AND Austin win vs. LAFC or…
  3. Minnesota lose vs. LA AND Kansas City win at Salt Lake or...
  4. Minnesota draw vs. LA AND Dallas win vs. San Jose AND Austin win/draw vs. LAFC
LA Galaxy logo
LA Galaxy

LA will be eliminated from the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:

  1. LA lose at Minnesota AND Dallas win/draw vs. San Jose or…
  2. LA lose at Minnesota AND Kansas City win/draw at Salt Lake or…
  3. LA draw at Minnesota AND Dallas win vs. San Jose AND Austin win/draw vs. LAFC
