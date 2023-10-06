Matchday 37: Who can clinch playoffs or be eliminated?

In Matchday 37:
- 4 teams can clinch an Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs spot
- 8 teams can be eliminated from the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs
Chicago will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Chicago win vs. Charlotte AND NYCFC lose/draw at D.C. AND Montréal lose/draw vs. Portland or…
- Chicago win vs. Charlotte AND NYCFC lose/draw at D.C. AND New York lose/draw vs. Toronto or…
- Chicago win vs. Charlotte AND Montréal lose/draw vs. Portland AND New York lose/draw vs. Toronto
Portland will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Portland win at Montréal or…
- Kansas City lose/draw at Salt Lake AND Minnesota draw vs. LA AND San Jose lose/draw at Dallas or…
- Kansas City lose/draw at Salt Lake AND Minnesota draw vs. LA AND Austin lose/draw vs. LAFC
San Jose will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- San Jose win at Dallas or…
- San Jose draw at Dallas AND Austin lose/draw vs. LAFC AND Kansas City lose/draw at Salt Lake AND Minnesota draw vs. LA
Dallas will clinch a berth in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Dallas win vs. San Jose AND Kansas City lose/draw at Salt Lake AND Minnesota draw vs. LA
Orlando will clinch a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference if:
- Orlando win/draw vs. New England or...
- Columbus lose at Atlanta
Philadelphia will clinch a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference if:
- Philadelphia win vs. Nashville AND Columbus lose at Atlanta
Columbus will clinch a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference if:
- Columbus win at Atlanta AND New England lose/draw at Orlando AND Philadelphia lose/draw vs. Nashville
Seattle will clinch a top-four seed in the Western Conference if:
- Seattle win vs. Vancouver or…
- Seattle draw vs. Vancouver AND Houston lose/draw vs. Colorado AND LAFC lose/draw at Austin AND Dallas lose/draw vs. San Jose
LAFC will clinch a top-four seed in the Western Conference if:
- LAFC win at Austin AND Vancouver lose/draw at Seattle AND Houston lose/draw vs. Colorado
Salt Lake will clinch a top-four seed in the Western Conference if:
- Salt Lake win vs. Kansas City AND Houston lose/draw vs. Colorado AND Dallas lose/draw vs. San Jose AND Vancouver lose at Seattle or…
- Salt Lake win vs. Kansas City AND Houston lose/draw vs. Colorado AND Dallas lose/draw vs. San Jose AND LAFC lose at Austin or…
- Salt Lake win vs. Kansas City AND Houston lose/draw vs. Colorado AND Dallas lose/draw vs. San Jose AND Vancouver draw at Seattle AND LAFC draw at Austin
New York City will be eliminated from the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- NYCFC lose at D.C. AND Chicago win/draw vs. Charlotte AND Montréal win vs. Portland
D.C. will be eliminated from the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- D.C. lose/draw vs. NYCFC or…
- Montréal win vs. Portland or…
- Charlotte win at Chicago AND Miami win vs. Cincinnati
New York will be eliminated from the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- New York lose vs. Toronto AND Montréal win vs. Portland or…
- New York lose vs. Toronto AND Chicago win/draw vs. Charlotte AND NYCFC win at D.C. or…
- New York lose vs. Toronto AND Charlotte win at Chicago AND Miami win vs. Cincinnati or…
- New York draw vs. Toronto AND Montréal win vs. Portland AND Chicago win vs. Charlotte or…
- New York draw vs. Toronto AND Montréal win vs. Portland AND NYCFC win at D.C.
Miami will be eliminated from the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Miami lose vs. Cincinnati AND NYCFC win at D.C. or…
- Miami lose vs. Cincinnati AND D.C. win vs. NYCFC or…
- Miami lose/draw vs. Cincinnati AND Montréal win vs. Portland or…
- Miami lose vs. Cincinnati AND New York win vs. Toronto or…
- Miami draw vs. Cincinnati AND Chicago win/draw vs. Charlotte AND NYCFC win at D.C.
Austin will be eliminated from the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Austin lose vs. LAFC AND Dallas win/draw vs. San Jose or…
- Austin lose vs. LAFC AND Kansas City win/draw at Salt Lake AND Minnesota win vs. LA or…
- Austin lose vs. LAFC AND Kansas City win at Salt Lake AND Minnesota win/draw vs. LA
Kansas City will be eliminated from the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Kansas City lose at Salt Lake AND Dallas win/draw vs. San Jose or…
- Kansas City draw at Salt Lake AND Dallas win vs. San Jose AND Austin win vs. LAFC
Minnesota will be eliminated from the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- Minnesota lose vs. LA AND Dallas win/draw vs. San Jose or…
- Minnesota lose vs. LA AND Austin win vs. LAFC or…
- Minnesota lose vs. LA AND Kansas City win at Salt Lake or...
- Minnesota draw vs. LA AND Dallas win vs. San Jose AND Austin win/draw vs. LAFC
LA will be eliminated from the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs if:
- LA lose at Minnesota AND Dallas win/draw vs. San Jose or…
- LA lose at Minnesota AND Kansas City win/draw at Salt Lake or…
- LA draw at Minnesota AND Dallas win vs. San Jose AND Austin win/draw vs. LAFC