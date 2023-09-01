Matchday 30: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

The September international window looms, leaving this weekend's jam-packed Matchday 30 slate as prime picking to build momentum for the stretch run.
Western Conference: Four teams are just five points or fewer beneath the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs line with roughly eight games to go, and only 12 points separate second place from 13th place. Everything from playoff qualification to seeding is on the line.
Eastern Conference: The race for the final playoff spots is tighter than ever, as three points separate ninth-place Chicago Fire FC from 13th-place New York City FC. Inter Miami CF, with games in hand, remain a threat as well.
Toronto FC are the loan team on a bye.
FC Cincinnati vs. Orlando City SC
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
FC Cincinnati became the first team to clinch a playoff spot with Wednesday's impressive road win over Atlanta United. The milestone was significant – especially given the club's challenging first three years in the league (2019-21) – but expected.
After all, Pat Noonan's side are currently on pace to set the MLS single-season points record. Even if they fall short of that mark, they'd certainly settle for a Supporters' Shield, which feels all but inevitable at this point. A win against Orlando City SC, currently third in the Eastern Conference, would only cement their status as the league's clear pacesetters.
For Orlando, a road win over the league's best team could vault them into second place and bolster their own case as MLS Cup contenders.
Seattle Sounders FC vs. Portland Timbers
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
One of North America's marquee soccer rivalries, this Cascadia clash has existed in one form or another since the '70s, creating plenty of bad blood and epic showdowns over the years.
While the Sounders boast more trophies in the MLS era, the Timbers have had a clear head-to-head advantage of late, going undefeated since 2021 and winning four of the last five. Dating back even further, Portland went 11W-6L-2D against Seattle during the Gio Savarese era, which has now concluded after Portland parted ways with Savarese two weeks ago in the midst of a challenging season.
The Sounders could put another nail in the Timbers' postseason coffin after a massive midweek result over Real Salt Lake kept hope alive in Stumptown.
LAFC vs. Inter Miami CF
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Sunday, 10:00 pm ET
A midweek draw against a strong Nashville SC side may not seem like the end of the world for Inter Miami CF, who are still undefeated in the Lionel Messi era. But the Herons can hardly afford to drop home points, with 10 games left to make up a 10-point deficit that separates them from the playoff line in the Eastern Conference.
Making matters more urgent is Messi's call-up to the Argentine national team, which will cause him to miss at least one, if not more, of Miami's remaining games. It's imperative for Tata Martino's squad to pick up maximum points while the incredible No. 10 is available.
LAFC continue to be something of an enigma in 2023, showing consistent flashes of the form that won them a domestic double last season only to be offset by surprising losses, like last Saturday's 2-1 road defeat to Charlotte FC. Steve Cherundolo is still integrating new pieces into the squad after two busy transfer windows in a row, and becoming the first team to beat Messi's Miami could provide just the momentum and glue his side need heading into the season's homestretch.
New York City FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 3:30 pm ET
NYCFC notched a massive win over CF Montréal on Wednesday to keep their postseason hopes alive, and head coach Nick Cushing is fired up about it, saying "I will fight with every ounce of my body to make sure this team gets into the playoffs."
A home match against Ryan Gauld and the in-form Vancouver Whitecaps will be no easy test.
D.C. United vs. Chicago Fire FC
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
These two teams sit directly on either side of the playoff line – but neither seems interested in claiming the last spot, combining for a 0W-6L-0D record over their last three matches each.
CF Montréal vs. Columbus Crew
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Both clubs had hot streaks interrupted by disappointing road losses on Wednesday. With Montréal fighting to climb out of the Eastern Conference's Wild Card spots and the Crew hoping to crack the top four (and home-field advantage in the first round), neither will want to give an inch Saturday.
A trend to watch: Montréal are still undefeated at home, while the Crew have only notched two road wins. The pressure will be on Hernan Losada's side to hold serve.
New England Revolution vs. Austin FC
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Fighting an uphill battle against injuries, departures and a murky coaching situation, the Revs notched a massive 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday to reclaim second place in the crowded East.
Conversely, Austin FC fell beneath the West's playoff line with a midweek loss to Seattle, increasing frustration within the club's fervent fanbase.
FC Dallas vs. Atlanta United
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
The good news for FC Dallas fans is Nico Estévez has strongly denied rumors of pending offers for Jesús Ferreira. The bad news is the star striker has missed their last two matches with illness (COVID-19).
If Ferreira's healthy enough to play against a hungry Atlanta United side eager to wash out the taste of a late-match defeat against FC Cincinnati, it'll go a long way toward the Texas club's postseason aspirations.
Sporting Kansas City vs. St. Louis CITY SC
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
St. Louis dealt Sporting KC a massive blow via a 4-0 beatdown in the clubs' first battle to decide the true "soccer capital of America." Tensions are unlikely to ease now that playoff spots and positioning are on the line.
Nashville SC vs. Charlotte FC
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Charlotte FC have done well to avoid losses in the league and keep their playoff hopes alive. Plus, Wednesday's return of Designated Player Enzo Copetti should only bolster their confidence moving forward.
Then again, never doubt the ability of Gary Smith and Nashville SC to pour cold water on a party.
Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado Rapids
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 9:30 pm ET
Real Salt Lake have yet to show they can get a result without midfielder Pablo Ruiz (who is out for the season with a knee injury), and they're starting to fall down the Western Conference standings as a result.
If they can't win a home match against the Colorado Rapids (one win in their last 14 matches), it'll be panic-station time in Sandy.
LA Galaxy vs. Houston Dynamo FC
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
The feel-good story here is the Houston Dynamo, who have already secured a 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup spot and are in tremendous form after being largely dismissed by pundits heading into the season.
But never underestimate the ability of a Los Angeles team to steal the headlines – and the Galaxy, fueled by a resurgent Riqui Puig, are doing just that. Thanks to the ex-Barcelona midfielder's heroics, LA are now just five points back of the playoff line with games in hand on every team above them. That makes this Western Conference nightcap a must-watch.
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Minnesota United FC
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
Reynoso, Reynoso, Reynoso: Even without star-winger Bongokhule Hlongwane, the Loons' offense is flying with their Argentine No. 10 at the helm.
Having just been undone by another standout playmaker in LA's Puig, the Earthquakes would be well-suited to build a gameplan around Minnesota's best player. Luchi González's side has given up six goals in their last two matches and are falling dangerously close to the Western Conference playoff line.
Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free, FS1 | Sunday, 7:30 pm ET
Jim Curtin is sick and tired of how much Union's "little brother" (aka the New York Red Bulls) "run their mouths." Probably higher on his frustration list, though, is Philadelphia giving Toronto FC their first win in 11 matches on Wednesday.
The Red Bulls will look to pull off a similar upset as they battle to climb above the playoff line and keep their MLS-record 13-year playoff streak alive.