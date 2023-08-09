Philadelphia Union boss Jim Curtin calls out "little brother" New York Red Bulls

That Round-of-16 result gave Philadelphia head coach Jim Curtin ample reason to smile postgame, but he also had a bone to pick. After praising Troy Lesesne’s impact as head coach since taking over midseason for the departed Gerhard Struber, Curtin minced no words on RBNY’s overall approach.

“I think Troy is a great young coach and he’s doing an incredible job with his team, I really do. And I think he deserves to be the head coach of that team,” Curtin said.

“But I will say – this has nothing to do with Troy – for a team and a group to be in 21st place [in the league], to talk and run their mouths as much as they do on the field, to be beat here 11 times in a row by us, is something where, yeah, I'm giving bulletin-board material. But I've kind of had enough of it.”

Domination by Philly

Record-wise, a slight correction: Philadelphia are unbeaten in 11 games against the Red Bulls (8W-0L-3D), not losing since a September 2019 match at Red Bull Arena. During that stretch, the Union have also won both Audi MLS Cup Playoffs matches against their Eastern Conference rival.

Still, the point remains: Curtin’s group has dominated, both home and away.

“I still respect them a ton, despite my first line there,” Curtin said. “But all I'm talking [about] there is be a little humble. When you're the little brother and you get beat up a lot, just know how to act.”