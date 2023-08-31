Messi, Almada & Velasco: Argentina call MLS trio for World Cup qualifiers

Argentina’s undisputed leader, the seven-time Ballon d’Or will participate in his sixth World Cup qualifying cycle after reaching the pinnacle of the sport last year in Qatar. The 36-year-old has achieved his greatest international success recently, lifting the World Cup trophy in 2022 a year after clinching his first major title with La Albiceleste: the 2021 Copa América.

Messi is also thriving at the club level, enjoying a dream start to life at Inter Miami following a blockbuster summer arrival – along with fellow FC Barcelona legends Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba – that has captivated Major League Soccer. La Pulga has 11 goals and six assists in 10 appearances (eight starts) across all competitions, guiding the Herons to a Leagues Cup 2023 title and US Open Cup Final berth as they look to force their way into the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoff picture during the final stretch of the regular season.