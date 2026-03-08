Lionel Messi shines again on the big stage for Inter Miami

"And clearly, Leo’s arrival has been a major factor in this."

"This is a very demanding club. We’re a team that demands a lot of ourselves. And that’s why the team tries to compete game after game. After that, the other stuff is beautiful: filling stadiums, soccer is attracting much bigger crowds in the United States.

"What we demand of ourselves is much more important than anything external," Miami head coach Javier Mascherano told reporters post-game of the 72,026 fans in attendance that set a new club record for D.C.

Never one to shrink in front of a capacity crowd, the two-time defending Landon Donovan MLS MVP provided the match-winner and hit another milestone with his 90th goal contribution (53g/37a) in 56 MLS appearances.

Messi and the Herons spoiled D.C. United 's marquee Saturday showcase in front of a sold-out M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore with a 2-1 win .

"Everything Leo generates has become normal," Mascherano said of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's global allure. "Sometimes, when things become natural [like that], they seem normal."

Saturday's winner brings the GOAT to 899 all-time tallies in 1,140 senior appearances for club and country.

Messi will soon add "Mr. 900" to his illustrious list of accomplishments.

On the front foot

The defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champs haven't been perfect to start the season. After a 3-0 loss at LAFC on MLS is Back weekend, Messi and the Herons rallied for a 4-2 comeback win at Florida Derby rivals Orlando City on Matchday 2.

Playing with a lead for the first time in the regular season, Miami were unable to secure their first clean sheet of the year.

Even with the big win on the big night, Mascherano and Miami were far from satisfied.

"I believe a team needs to be improving constantly," Mascherano said. "It’s clear that if there’s something we don’t do, it’s settle. We try to always evolve, help the players to be better every day, and be better as a team.

"... From today’s game, try to finish it better. It’s not that we suffered [in the end], but the feeling of not having control of the game is strange for us. We’re a team that tends to control games.