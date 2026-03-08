Nashville SC stars power unbeaten start with "relentless mentality"

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The stars were singing in Music City on Saturday night, as Nashville SC continued their unbeaten start to the 2026 season with a 3-1 win over Minnesota United at GEODIS Park.
Marquee winter signing Cristian Espinoza scored his first goal in gold, while fellow Designated Player Sam Surridge continued his Golden Boot presented by Audi form with a brace, bringing his total on the season to a league-leading four goals.
"Listen, Sam scores goals. That's what he does," head coach B.J. Callaghan said after the match. "He makes the difference in the game.
"But I'm more proud about the work that him, Hany [Mukhtar], and Cristian [Espinoza] put in at the front line to neutralize the opponent and do all of that work... So I'm proud of that. I'm proud of them for all the work that they do that maybe goes unnoticed."
Golden Boot contender
Surridge's goal scoring certainly hasn't gone unnoticed, though. The 27-year-old former Nottingham Forest man finished second in the Golden Boot race last season with 24 goals, behind Inter Miami's Lionel Messi.
Surridge was subsequently rewarded with a contract extension over the winter, proving he's worth the investment by bagging four goals in his opening two league matches, plus another in Concacaf Champions Cup play.
After missing last week's scoreless draw with FC Dallas due to illness, Surridge needed just 26 minutes to find the net again.
"You've got to give the guy a ton of credit. I mean, this is a guy that was sick [and] down and out for four or five days," said Callaghan. "Just tremendous courage and bravery and a relentless mentality."
Eyes on the prize
Finishing the night level at seven points with New York City FC for first place in the Eastern Conference, Nashville aren't getting carried away this early in the season.
They still have a lot of soccer left to play, including a CCC Round of 16 Leg 1 clash against reigning MLS Cup champions Inter Miami CF on Wednesday.
"You see in the performances out there, we're a team that's growing, a team that's getting better," said midfielder Patrick Yazbek, who earned Man of the Match honors with two assists.
"What better way to go up against the best?"