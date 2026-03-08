Nashville SC stars power unbeaten start with "relentless mentality"

Marquee winter signing Cristian Espinoza scored his first goal in gold, while fellow Designated Player Sam Surridge continued his Golden Boot presented by Audi form with a brace, bringing his total on the season to a league-leading four goals.

"Listen, Sam scores goals. That's what he does," head coach B.J. Callaghan said after the match. "He makes the difference in the game.

"But I'm more proud about the work that him, Hany [Mukhtar], and Cristian [Espinoza] put in at the front line to neutralize the opponent and do all of that work... So I'm proud of that. I'm proud of them for all the work that they do that maybe goes unnoticed."