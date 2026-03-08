Vancouver's World Cup hopefuls lead the way in Portland rout

“Obviously, Portland has really good support with these fans. It's nice to score a couple of goals and silence the crowd a bit.”

“These are the kinds of games that you really enjoy,” White said postgame.

“It's about staying confident and relaxed and knowing I can help the team win.”

“As a striker, they're always going to critique you for this or that. I know I can put the ball in the back of the net,” White said.

He would eventually cap off the scoring late, bringing his goal total to three on the season.

White began his campaign for a spot on the USMNT roster this summer early in the match, getting his toe on the end of a Berhalter feed into the six-yard box.

The trio of Berhalter, Blackmon and White, all key contributors to Vancouver’s run to last year’s MLS Cup, each etched their name on the scoresheet in Portland.

In turn, Vancouver moved to three wins in as many matches, scoring eight goals and conceding just once.

Stating their case

Berhalter and Blackmon, who will also have compelling arguments to make the U.S. squad in a few months, contributed the other two goals.

First, the reigning MLS Defender of the Year latched onto the end of a crafty set piece for his first goal of the season.

“We had a lot of set pieces,” said Whitecaps head coach Jesper Sørensen. “It’s positive and it’s an important thing in football that we’re able to score on set plays.”

Berhalter, for his part, controlled the midfield and scored Vancouver’s third on a slick feed from Aziel Jackson.

Throughout, the Whitecaps had the better of play.

“The way we played is being aggressive and active and not letting the opposition take the game,” Sorensen said. “Get up and press them high and not let them push us back.