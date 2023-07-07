Matchday 24: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Just three more matchdays to go before the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, followed by a month-long regular-season break for Leagues Cup!
With many early Secondary Transfer Window signings now eligible to debut (they weren't until July 5), Matchday 24 provides a great opportunity to build momentum and cohesion before the fall push for trophies begins.
Portland Timbers are the lone team on a bye.
When pulling up MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, here's how to navigate the options:
- Apple TV - Free = games are free to watch; you only need an Apple ID.
- Apple TV - MLS Season Pass = an MLS Season Pass subscription is required.
- Tune into the MLS 360 whip-around show for live look-ins and analysis of every match's key moments.
- MLS Countdown is your lead-in, and MLS Wrap-Up comes at night's end.
Charlotte FC vs. FC Cincinnati
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Midseason acquisition Scott Arfield made a substitute appearance for Charlotte FC on Wednesday, making the former Rangers FC midfielder one of the first Secondary Transfer Window signings to debut in 2023. Unfortunately for FC Cincinnati, their newly-signed DP striker, Aaron Boupendza, likely won't do the same this Saturday as he remains at home in Gabon waiting for finalized paperwork.
Cincy's red-hot form has cooled off a little the last month as Brandon Vazquez and Matt Miazga remain with the US men's national team for the Gold Cup. The Supporters' Shield leaders will need replacements to step up if they want to take all three points from a Charlotte side that has tied their last four matches.
Columbus Crew vs. New York City FC
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
The Crew could probably use some center back reinforcements. The league's best offense (in terms of goals scored) still only sits fourth in the Eastern Conference, largely due to a leaky-at-times backline. Columbus fans will need to remain patient though, as Wilfred Nancy says June signing Yevhen Cheberko still needs time to get up to speed before he can make his debut.
NYCFC are yet to make a summer move, but still have holes in the attack. They've scored just six goals in their last seven matches.
D.C. United vs. Inter Miami CF
Rumor has it some, um, very big names are on the way for Inter Miami. In the meantime, they've managed to at least salvage points in their last two matches off goals from Josef Martínez, who – if Tuesday's acrobatic golazo is any indicator – may be catching form. That's just as new coach Tata Martino starts leading training, though Javier Morales will remain in charge this weekend.
Wayne Rooney's plucky D.C. United keep finding ways to stay above the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line, most recently grabbing all three points from a summer road trip to Dallas despite utilizing a heavily-rotated starting lineup. The downside, aside from missing midfielder Mateusz Klitch for this one (yellow card accumulation)? It looks like on-loan midfielder Lewis O'Brien is soon returning to England:
CF Montréal vs. Atlanta United
The biggest concern for Atlanta United is the health of DP striker Giorgos Giakoumakis. He exited last weekend's match with a hamstring injury, though the club's saying it's not too serious.
For Montréal? Suffice it to say they're excited about adding Kwadwo Opoku from LAFC, potentially igniting their hot-and-cold attack:
New York Red Bulls vs. New England Revolution
No debuts are likely for either team in the match, but New England at least have midfield reinforcements on the way with Ian Harkes recently signed and winger Tomás Chancalay looking set to join on loan.
On the field, the Revolution will be without the services of the in-form Carles Gil, who will be suspended to due yellow card accumulation. Sans Gil and with Dylan Borrero also out for the season with a knee injury, who pulls the strings for the Revs in attack?
Toronto FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC
Toronto FC have not yet benefited from any new-coach bump, losing both matches under interim Terry Dunfield by a combined five goals since parting ways with Bob Bradley. They'll once again have their hands full Saturday at BMO Field, meeting St. Louis CITY SC in a matchup that pits arguably the league's most underperforming and overperforming teams (compared to preseason expectations) against one another.
Chicago Fire FC vs. Nashville SC
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Chicago couldn't parlay the momentum of a brief two-match road winning streak into another positive result, dropping their Matchday 22 tilt 3-1 at Orlando City SC. They'll now start the first of a four-match homestand against a Nashville SC side that will be playing short-handed on their league-best defense, as star center back Walker Zimmerman is serving a one-game red card suspension.
Houston Dynamo FC vs. Sporting Kansas City
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
The Dynamo were authors of a three-match winning streak before dropping their last two, most recently a tough 1-0 defeat at Seattle Sounders FC that saw them concede the game-winner after a red card to defender Micael. The good news for Houston fans is they're back home at Shell Energy Stadium, where they're 7W-1L-1D this season.
Sporting KC, meanwhile, are coming off a resounding 3-0 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Children's Mercy Park that Peter Vermes said was evidence the club was "back to being ourselves again." Star striker Alan Pulido, with 7g/1a in his last six games, will look to maintain his red-hot form.
Minnesota United FC vs. Austin FC
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 8:30 pm ET
Coming off their most lopsided win of the season so far (a 4-1 drubbing of the Portland Timbers), Minnesota and their resurgent offense could get an even bigger boost with new Designated Player striker Teemu Pukki. Finland’s all-time leading scorer is in market with the Loons, who bolstered their attack even further this week by signing veteran MLS winger Ismael Tajouri-Shradi.
Meanwhile, Austin have secured some defensive help by acquiring Philadelphia Union homegrown and US U-20 standout Brandan Craig on loan. Despite being short-handed in the back, the Verde & Black are undefeated in their last three games (2W-0L-1D), conceding just once in that span.
Colorado Rapids vs. FC Dallas
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 9:30 pm ET
Winless for two months, the last-place Rapids need all the help they can get. Will recent arrival Andrew Gutman – acquired via a trade with Atlanta United – be the solution? A tried-and-true fullback with scoring sensibilities certainly can’t hurt a team that’s not scored since a late-May defeat at Columbus.
FC Dallas are still sorely missing Jesús Ferreira – who’s out making history with the USMNT at the Gold Cup – and the injured Paul Arriola. While the latter is back in training, someone else will have to shoulder the scoring load for an FCD side that’s been shut out in three of their last four games.
Real Salt Lake vs. Orlando City SC
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 9:30 pm ET
Real Salt Lake are one of the league's hotter teams, rattling off a 5W-1L-3D run over their last nine matches to reach fourth in the Western Conference standings. The scary part? New No. 9 Chicho Arango hasn't even suited up yet for Pablo Mastroeni's group, and he's expected to provide a pronounced boost this weekend.
Orlando City SC have been hot in their own right, also winning five of their last nine matches. Their upcoming stretch will provide a good test for Oscar Pareja and Co., as the Lions are kicking off a travel-heavy gauntlet with five of their next six matches coming away from Exploria Stadium.
LA Galaxy vs. Philadelphia Union
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
The Galaxy are coming off the type of win that can galvanize a group, with an electric 2-1 victory over LAFC in an El Tráfico matchup at the Rose Bowl that drew an MLS-record 82,110 onlookers. Riqui Puig won MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Continental Tire after assisting on LA"s first goal and scoring the game-winner, and looked like the type of game-wrecking force that could send the Galaxy marching up the table should he continue that type of form (Greg Vanney's side is already unbeaten in their last six, going 2W-0L-4D).
Philadelphia, needing a bounce-back result after a 2-0 defeat at Atlanta United, could reach third in the Eastern Conference standings with a win. They were on a blistering hot run of eight wins in 11 matches right before that, so this cross-country road trip to LA provides an opportunity for Jim Curtin's group to right the ship.
LAFC vs. San Jose Earthquakes
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
What’s ailing LAFC? The reigning MLS Cup/Supporters’ Shield winners were looking like a dynasty in the making until a heartbreaking CCL final loss to Liga MX’s Club León derailed their season some. Amid a three-game losing streak, the Black & Gold have taken action in the transfer window, sending forward Kwadwo “Mahala” Opoku to CF Montréal for almost $2 million in General Allocation Money (GAM). They also still have an open DP spot. What sort of moves is co-president/GM John Thorrington planning?
San Jose, one of 2023’s most pleasant surprises, have fallen into old, bad habits of late. Luchi Gonzalez’s men are slogging through their worst run of the season, going winless (0W-2L-2D) in four straight matches.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
The Sounders needed a win in the worst type of way heading into Matchday 23, and they got one courtesy of an Albert Rusnák strike. For all their goal-scoring troubles in recent weeks, Seattle have continued to grind out clean sheets, and they'll also likely regain the services of right back Alex Roldan. He's returned to training after playing for El Salvador at the Concacaf Gold Cup.
Vancouver breezed past Seattle in the last matchup between these sides at BC Place back on May 20, taking a 2-0 victory. They'd no doubt love anything more than to bounce back from last weekend's lopsided defeat at Sporting KC with another victory over their Cascadia Cup rivals.