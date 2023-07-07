Matchday 24: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

LA Galaxy vs. Philadelphia Union

The Galaxy are coming off the type of win that can galvanize a group, with an electric 2-1 victory over LAFC in an El Tráfico matchup at the Rose Bowl that drew an MLS-record 82,110 onlookers. Riqui Puig won MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Continental Tire after assisting on LA"s first goal and scoring the game-winner, and looked like the type of game-wrecking force that could send the Galaxy marching up the table should he continue that type of form (Greg Vanney's side is already unbeaten in their last six, going 2W-0L-4D).