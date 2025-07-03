Portland Timbers transfer Claudio Bravo to Argentinos Juniors 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

The Portland Timbers have transferred defender Claudio Bravo to Argentine top-flight side Argentinos Juniors, the club announced Thursday.

The 28-year-old was a regular following his December 2020 arrival from Banfield in his native Argentina. However, he saw playing time diminish after Colombian defender Jimer Fory was acquired ahead of the 2025 campaign.

For his Timbers career, Bravo tallied three goals and six assists in 125 games. He helped the club reach MLS Cup 2021.

"Claudio has been an important player within our group since arriving almost five years ago. We are grateful for his contributions and commitment during his time with the Portland Timbers," said general manager Ned Grabavoy.