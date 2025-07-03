USA vs. Mexico: How to watch, stream Concacaf Gold Cup final

The region's biggest rivalry resumes when the United States and Mexico clash in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup final on Sunday evening at NRG Stadium.

For both the US and Mexico, this summer's Gold Cup marks their last major competition before they co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside Canada .

Mexico have won a Gold Cup-best nine titles, including the most recent edition in 2023. Meanwhile, the US have the second-most Gold Cup titles (seven) and last won the regional tournament in 2021.

The US are one victory away from their first trophy under head coach Mauricio Pochettino, largely thanks to game-changing performances from MLS standouts during the Gold Cup knockout rounds.

First, Matt Freese was the penalty-shootout hero in a quarterfinal victory over Costa Rica that followed a riveting 2-2 draw. The New York City FC goalkeeper made three stops on Los Ticos, all before Damion Downs deposited the winning PK.

Then in the semifinals, Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna scored twice inside the first 15 minutes to secure a 2-1 win over Guatemala. The 2024 MLS Young Player of the Year is up to 3g/2a across five games in the tournament.