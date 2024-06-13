Matchday 20: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

New York City FC vs. Columbus Crew

The hottest team in the Eastern Conference, New York City FC have won five straight and are 8W-1L-2D over their last 11 matches. Nick Cushing's side is also one of the league's youngest, led by DP playmaker Santi Rodríguez , new winger Hannes Wolf and the inspired form of goalkeeper Matt Freese . And with club legend Maxi Moralez back after a long-term knee injury, NYCFC get an additional boost entering the summer stretch.

Meanwhile, the Crew are fully focused on the league again after their memorable run to the Concacaf Champions Cup final. Even with their international commitments, head coach Wilfried Nancy and Co. are riding a three-game road winning streak in the league and have stars Cucho Hernández and Diego Rossi leading the attack. French midfielder Dylan Chambost, the club's first signing under new GM Issa Tall, can't debut until mid-July.