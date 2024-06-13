Matchday 20: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

A full slate of weekend games arrives in MLS Matchday 20, marking the return of several key players from international duty.
- Apple TV - Free: games are free to watch; you only need an Apple ID.
- Apple TV - MLS Season Pass: MLS Season Pass subscription is required.
MATCH
WHEN
WATCH
New York City FC vs. Columbus Crew
Friday, June 14 - 7:30 pm ET
Atlanta United vs. Houston Dynamo FC
Saturday, June 15 - 7:30 pm ET
Charlotte FC vs. D.C. United
Saturday, June 15 - 7:30 pm ET
CF Montréal vs. Real Salt Lake
Saturday, June 15 - 7:30 pm ET
New England Revolution vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Saturday, June 15 - 7:30 pm ET
New York Red Bulls vs. Nashville SC
Saturday, June 15 - 7:30 pm ET
Orlando City SC vs. LAFC
Saturday, June 15 - 7:30 pm ET
Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami CF
Saturday, June 15 - 7:30 pm ET
Toronto FC vs. Chicago Fire FC
Saturday, June 15 - 7:30 pm ET
Apple TV - FreeTSN, RDS
FC Dallas vs. St. Louis CITY SC
Saturday, June 15 - 8:30 pm ET
Colorado Rapids vs. Austin FC
Saturday, June 15 - 9:30 pm ET
LA Galaxy vs. Sporting Kansas City
Saturday, June 15 - 10:30 pm ET
San Jose Earthquakes vs. FC Cincinnati
Saturday, June 15 - 10:30 pm ET
Seattle Sounders FC vs. Minnesota United FC
Saturday, June 15 - 10:30 pm ET
New York City FC vs. Columbus Crew
- WATCH: Apple TV - Free
- WHEN: Friday, 7:30 pm ET
The hottest team in the Eastern Conference, New York City FC have won five straight and are 8W-1L-2D over their last 11 matches. Nick Cushing's side is also one of the league's youngest, led by DP playmaker Santi Rodríguez, new winger Hannes Wolf and the inspired form of goalkeeper Matt Freese. And with club legend Maxi Moralez back after a long-term knee injury, NYCFC get an additional boost entering the summer stretch.
Meanwhile, the Crew are fully focused on the league again after their memorable run to the Concacaf Champions Cup final. Even with their international commitments, head coach Wilfried Nancy and Co. are riding a three-game road winning streak in the league and have stars Cucho Hernández and Diego Rossi leading the attack. French midfielder Dylan Chambost, the club's first signing under new GM Issa Tall, can't debut until mid-July.
Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami CF
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET
Once the model of home-field dominance, the Philadelphia Union are winless in six straight at Subaru Park (1W-4L-3D this season). DP midfielder Dániel Gazdag (10g/1a) has hit double-digit goals for the third straight campaign, but is away representing Hungary at UEFA Euro 2024. Goalkeeper Andre Blake also remains sidelined with a knee injury. One bright spot: Could homegrown phenom Cavan Sullivan soon make his MLS debut?
For Supporters' Shield-leading Miami, Saturday's game will come without Lionel Messi after the legendary No. 10 joined Argentina ahead of the 2024 Copa América. With Luis Suárez also confirmed on Uruguay's squad and Matías Rojas away with Paraguay, the Herons' depth will be tested in the upcoming weeks. Look for veterans like Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba to lead the way.
LA Galaxy vs. Sporting Kansas City
- WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
- WHEN: Saturday, 10:30 pm ET
The LA Galaxy are back home and looking to course-correct after a surprising 2-1 loss at Chicago Fire FC, their first league setback since April. Riqui Puig notched LA's lone goal at Soldier Field, scoring for the third straight game as the Gs have gone 2W-1L-1D since losing star winger Joseph Paintsil to a hamstring injury.
Sporting Kansas City got a much-need 2-1 home victory over Seattle Sounders FC in Matchday 19, snapping a seven-game losing streak and earning their first win in 11 matches. Captain Johnny Russell (3g/1a) spearheaded last Saturday's comeback result with his second-straight goal. Can he keep the goals coming against the Galaxy? Or will DPs Alan Pulido (3g/2a) and Dániel Sallói (1g/3a) step up in another must-win game for SKC?