Columbus Crew remain in familiar hands with Issa Tall promotion

For a few years now, it seemed a question of when, not if, the Columbus Crew would lose assistant general manager Issa Tall to a chief soccer officer position at another MLS organization.

“It's something we've talked for years with Tim. He's always coached me up to be a GM one day,” Tall, who also worked with Bezbatchenko at Toronto FC and at league headquarters a decade ago, told reporters in a Friday afternoon press conference at Lower.com Field. “When there were opportunities elsewhere in the league, he pushed me to go and to try. So did ownership; they didn’t block me. And this whole time it was a succession planning, whether it was for this club or for my own sake … at one point I was probably showing that I'm capable of becoming the GM, and when Tim got poached, ownership just trusted me with the role.”

That’s because the Crew have elected to promote from within in the wake of Bezbatchenko’s departure this week to take up a newly-created president’s role at Black Knight Football Club, the entity which oversees soccer operations for billionaire Bill Foley’s portfolio of holdings, including AFC Bournemouth (England), Auckland FC (New Zealand), FC Lorient (France) and Hibernian FC (Scotland).

It earned him a reputation among insiders as one of the league’s fastest-rising young executives; he reportedly interviewed with D.C. United for their GM vacancy over the winter.

Working as the right-hand man to Columbus president Tim Bezbatchenko as they won the 2020 and 2023 MLS Cups, reached this year’s Concacaf Champions Cup final and moved into a gleaming new stadium and training facility, Tall helped transform the Crew from relocation-threatened underdogs into a model club on and off the pitch.

"We have something special, very special.. it's more than just a club. Our fans are key to what we do." New #Crew96 GM Issa Tall is grateful and excited to stay in black and gold in this new role with the club. pic.twitter.com/0p5H5pnc1g

Big shoes to fill

Bezbatchenko, widely known simply as “Bez” over his impressive stints in Columbus and at TFC, where he was instrumental in the Reds’ golden era from 2016-2019, is a massive departure. Friday’s accompanying departure of Corey Wray, another respected assistant GM in Columbus, would appear to represent another destabilizing loss.

But Tall and owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam sought to reassure supporters of the Yellow Football Team that the organizational culture – and its commitment to perennial success – is sturdy enough to endure.

“Tim did a tremendous job and not only was a great guy to work with, but has become a good friend, he and [his wife] Annie,” said Jimmy Haslam. “So we wish them the best of luck and I think everybody understands what an honor it is for him to go from MLS to a key executive position in the Premier League. I don’t want to say it’s never been done, but I think it’s very rare to do that. So it’s a tremendous accomplishment.

“At the same time, we’re really fired up to work with Issa.”

A Frenchman who first moved Stateside to play college soccer at Adelphi University, Tall is said to have played key roles in designing LDC and the OhioHealth Performance Center and incorporating analytics into club decision-making, as well as showcase acquisitions like the record-breaking transfer deals for Lucas Zelarayán and Cucho Hernández and the trade that brought Crew icon Darlington Nagbe back to Ohio. On Friday he spoke of an overarching ‘one club’ mentality that will sustain continued success – and which has already attracted attention across MLS and beyond.