Matchday 15: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Over half the league (16 teams) was in action midweek for US Open Cup and Canadian Championship play, while LAFC have a bye this weekend in advance of their Concacaf Champions League final vs. Liga MX's Club León.
It's that time of year. Schedules are jam-packed.
As teams dig down their depth charts and look for a momentum swing, let's explore what awaits during Matchday 15. We've got a dozen games on Saturday, then another two on Sunday to cap things.
Most of you know the drill by now. But in case you don't:
CF Montréal vs. Inter Miami CF
It’s been highs and lows for Inter Miami this season, and they’re in danger of slipping into another lengthy losing streak. The biggest concern, aside from long-term injuries to midfielders Jean Mota and Gregore, is how the Herons haven’t posted a shutout since Matchday 2. Drake Callender’s been solid in goal, but the backline needs to buckle down.
Miami meeting a Montréal side that’s scored the second-fewest goals in the Eastern Conference (12) might be exactly what the doctor ordered.
New England Revolution vs. Chicago Fire FC
Will Carles Gil be healthy enough to start or even come off the bench? Revs head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena sounded optimistic when speaking to local media, but there aren’t definitives after the 2021 Landon Donovan MLS MVP limped off in the first half of last weekend’s game with a muscle knock. Add in how Dylan Borrero (for the year) and Gustavo Bou (TBD length) remain out, and New England’s attack looks a lot less fearsome.
Chicago, still up and down under new coach Frank Klopas, seem to have unlocked a more committed and productive Xherdan Shaqiri. The Swiss star has three assists in Chicago’s last four games across all competitions, finding both form and fitness.
New York City FC vs. Philadelphia Union
Back home at long last, NYCFC took just one of 12 possible points on offer from a four-game road swing. That’s seen them drop out of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs field down to 10th in the Eastern Conference.
It’s a completely different story for Philly, who are 4W-0L-2D across their last six games, showing no signs of a post-Concacaf Champions League semifinal run hangover. Dániel Gazdag, in under-the-radar fashion, has been spectacular in posting 6g/7a across 12 games, following up on his Best XI presented by Continental Tire selection last season.
Orlando City SC vs. Atlanta United
Only two players in league history – Toronto FC’s Adama Diomande and Inter Miami’s Josef Martínez – have scored nine times within the first 600 minutes of their MLS careers. Atlanta DP striker Giorgos Giakoumakis can join that duo or become the first to reach 10 goals in that span on Saturday night.
On the other end? DP striker Ercan Kara is red-hot for Orlando City, contributing 4g/2a in the club's last five games as they've possibly turned a corner.
Toronto FC vs. D.C. United
The vibes aren’t great right now around Toronto FC, and it’s not just the injuries.
The Reds, bottom of the Eastern Conference table, meet a solid D.C. group that's gone 4W-1L-2D in their last seven games. Wayne Rooney's squad also gets four key veterans – Steven Birnbaum, Taxi Fountas, Pedro Santos and Andy Najar – back available for selection this weekend.
Houston Dynamo FC vs. Austin FC
The big concern for Austin FC? Center back Leo Väisänen picked up a serious knee injury midweek (LCL; reportedly out two months) in the US Open Cup. That's a really difficult setback for the Verde & Black, who have already felt the ill effects of another center back (Julio Cascante) missing a long stretch earlier this year. And they've been without Sebastián Driussi.
Houston are winless in four (0W-2L-2D), though got a midweek boost of confidence when reaching the US Open Cup quarterfinals behind a hat trick from Corey Baird. Maybe he can provide a spark for their sputtering attack.
Minnesota United FC vs. Real Salt Lake
Emanuel Reynoso's return is getting closer (probably not this weekend, but still).
The Loons sit sixth in the Western Conference without their Argentine No. 10, a strong showing considering his importance to their structure and attack.
RSL return home after back-to-back wins over their Rocky Mountain Cup rival, taking one-goal games at Colorado in the league and Open Cup.
St. Louis CITY SC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
If St. Louis snag a victory against Vancouver, they’ll become the first expansion team to reach 25 points within their first 13 MLS matches. Only three other clubs have done so in 16 games or less. This all follows CITY SC’s record-breaking start to life in MLS, then a brief lull in form that’s coincided with DP striker João Klauss (quad) remaining out injured.
The Whitecaps, after booking a 2023 Canadian Championship final spot midweek, are looking to win on the road for the first time this year. Doing so at a raucous CITYPARK won’t be easy.
Colorado Rapids vs. FC Cincinnati
Only four teams have reached 33 points in 14 or fewer games in league history, and Cincinnati could become the fifth to do so when traveling to Colorado on Saturday. While history’s in their sights, the Orange & Blue's place atop the Eastern Conference and Supporters’ Shield tables has mostly been fueled by home form.
The Rapids? They’re desperate for a home win, going 0W-3L-3D this season at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. Colorado are also coming off a two-loss week to Rocky Mountain Cup rival Real Salt Lake, first in league play and then in the Open Cup.
LA Galaxy vs. Charlotte FC
Riqui Puig stirring the pot was not a plotline I predicted for the LA Galaxy’s 2023 season.
As the Galaxy return home, their task gets easier since Charlotte have both DP forward Enzo Copetti (hamstring) and DP winger Kamil Jóźwiak (thigh) out this weekend. It’s time for some creative solutions in the attack from the Crown.
San Jose Earthquakes vs. FC Dallas
San Jose remain without Cade Cowell, who’s at the U-20 World Cup with the United States. And the homegrown's pulling out moments like this:
Without the young standout, San Jose have dropped back-to-back 2-1 games while visiting both LA teams. That's more coincidence than causation, but it's still interesting to note before the Earthquakes return to PayPal Park.
If the chips fall FC Dallas' way this weekend, they could climb to second in the Western Conference. That'd take a dig-deep effort, with Paul Arriola, Sebastian Lletget and Paxton Pomykal all possibly missing due to injury.
At the bare minimum, you've got San Jose coach Luchi Gonzalez going up against his old team.
Seattle Sounders FC vs. New York Red Bulls
Rought patch: Are Seattle Sounders in trouble?
Now, an improved Red Bulls side comes to town. They've gone 2W-0L-1D in the league since head coach Troy Lesense took over.
Sporting Kansas City vs. Portland Timbers
DP striker Alan Pulido (quad injury) was listed as questionable on Sporting KC’s midweek availability report. That’d be, uh, inopportune considering they’re also without Willy Agada long-term. Pulido has had some strong moments after returning from a knee injury that ended his 2022 season, too.
After getting shutout in back-to-back games, can Portland’s attack rev back to life? The Timbers need more than the Evander show to do that.
Nashville SC vs. Columbus Crew
Nashville have won each of their last three home matches at GEODIS Park, outscoring opponents 8-2 in those games. They’ve never won four straight games at home in club history, something Hany Mukhtar and Co. will be deadset on changing.
Columbus have one win in their last six league games, hitting a roadblock in year No. 1 under head coach Wilfried Nancy. After resting first-choice players midweek in a US Open Cup Round-of-16 exit, maybe Lucas Zelarayán and Cucho Hernández can spark a turnaround.