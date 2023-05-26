Matchday 15: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Over half the league (16 teams) was in action midweek for US Open Cup and Canadian Championship play, while LAFC have a bye this weekend in advance of their Concacaf Champions League final vs. Liga MX's Club León.

As teams dig down their depth charts and look for a momentum swing, let's explore what awaits during Matchday 15. We've got a dozen games on Saturday, then another two on Sunday to cap things.

Most of you know the drill by now. But in case you don't:

CF Montréal vs. Inter Miami CF

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

It’s been highs and lows for Inter Miami this season, and they’re in danger of slipping into another lengthy losing streak. The biggest concern, aside from long-term injuries to midfielders Jean Mota and Gregore, is how the Herons haven’t posted a shutout since Matchday 2. Drake Callender’s been solid in goal, but the backline needs to buckle down.

Miami meeting a Montréal side that’s scored the second-fewest goals in the Eastern Conference (12) might be exactly what the doctor ordered.

New England Revolution vs. Chicago Fire FC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Will Carles Gil be healthy enough to start or even come off the bench? Revs head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena sounded optimistic when speaking to local media, but there aren’t definitives after the 2021 Landon Donovan MLS MVP limped off in the first half of last weekend’s game with a muscle knock. Add in how Dylan Borrero (for the year) and Gustavo Bou (TBD length) remain out, and New England’s attack looks a lot less fearsome.

Chicago, still up and down under new coach Frank Klopas, seem to have unlocked a more committed and productive Xherdan Shaqiri. The Swiss star has three assists in Chicago’s last four games across all competitions, finding both form and fitness.

New York City FC vs. Philadelphia Union

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Back home at long last, NYCFC took just one of 12 possible points on offer from a four-game road swing. That’s seen them drop out of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs field down to 10th in the Eastern Conference.

It’s a completely different story for Philly, who are 4W-0L-2D across their last six games, showing no signs of a post-Concacaf Champions League semifinal run hangover. Dániel Gazdag, in under-the-radar fashion, has been spectacular in posting 6g/7a across 12 games, following up on his Best XI presented by Continental Tire selection last season.

Orlando City SC vs. Atlanta United

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Only two players in league history – Toronto FC’s Adama Diomande and Inter Miami’s Josef Martínez – have scored nine times within the first 600 minutes of their MLS careers. Atlanta DP striker Giorgos Giakoumakis can join that duo or become the first to reach 10 goals in that span on Saturday night.

On the other end? DP striker Ercan Kara is red-hot for Orlando City, contributing 4g/2a in the club's last five games as they've possibly turned a corner.

Toronto FC vs. D.C. United

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET