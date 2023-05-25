CF Montréal, Vancouver Whitecaps reach Canadian Championship final

Pacific FC 0, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 3

Vancouver Whitecaps are well-positioned to defend their 2022 Canadian Championship title, cruising to a 3-0 win over CPL side Pacific FC at Starlight Stadium behind goals from Julian Gressel , Ali Ahmed and Simon Becher .

As confident as Vancouver looked in the British Columbia derby, the match was overshadowed by a serious-looking injury to Ahmed in the first half after he gave the visitors a 2-0 lead. The Whitecaps shared that Amhed is "conscious and he is receiving further evaluation at the hospital."