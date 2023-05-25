CF Montréal, Vancouver Whitecaps reach Canadian Championship final

CF Montréal and Vancouver Whitecaps FC await a 2023 Canadian Championship final meeting on June 7, ensuring an all-Major League Soccer matchup after Wednesday evening's results.
Both clubs faced Canadian Premier League opponents midweek, with all parties involved seeking the 2024 Concacaf Champions League slot that comes with being the last club standing in the nationwide cup competition.
CF Montréal 2, Forge FC 0
Montréal rode second-half goals from forwards Ariel Lassiter and Sunusi Ibrahim to turn front-foot play into a 2-0 victory over three-time Canadian Premier League winners Forge FC at Stade Saputo.
Lassiter’s 54th-minute breakthrough came on a deflected shot from 25 yards out, then Ibrahim’s near-post finish in the 78th minute sealed the result. Montréal are five-time Canadian Championship winners, last raising the Voyageurs Cup in 2021.
Goals
Pacific FC 0, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 3
Vancouver Whitecaps are well-positioned to defend their 2022 Canadian Championship title, cruising to a 3-0 win over CPL side Pacific FC at Starlight Stadium behind goals from Julian Gressel, Ali Ahmed and Simon Becher.
As confident as Vancouver looked in the British Columbia derby, the match was overshadowed by a serious-looking injury to Ahmed in the first half after he gave the visitors a 2-0 lead. The Whitecaps shared that Amhed is "conscious and he is receiving further evaluation at the hospital."