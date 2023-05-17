Matchday 13: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Just one Rivalry Week meeting during Matchday 13, and it involves Philadelphia Union hosting D.C. United during the first midweek matchday of the year.

Atlanta United vs. Colorado Rapids

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET

With three straight losses in league play and DP striker Giorgos Giakoumakis questioning areas like intensity and mentality, this feels like a real gut-check game for Atlanta. The Rapids’ seven-game league unbeaten streak just ended, too.

Charlotte FC vs. Chicago Fire FC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET

Chicago’s new-coach bump (it’s technically Frank Klopas’ third time in charge) gets a whole new test when heading on the road. And they’re catching Charlotte at a tough time, with the hosts winning three of their last four games.

FC Cincinnati vs. CF Montréal

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET

Montréal have quietly rattled off four straight 2-0 wins in league play, rebounding from a slow start under new head coach Hernán Losada (players returning from injury sure helped). But now they’re facing a Cincy side that had a Matchday 12 bye and can vault into the early Supporters’ Shied lead with a draw or win.

Columbus Crew vs. LA Galaxy

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET

The Galaxy are coming off their best performance of the year, a 2-1 California Clásico victory where Dejan Joveljić’s uncanny super-sub abilities made the difference. But a wounded Crew side will be dangerous, as the hosts are winless in four (0W-2L-2D) and desperate for a result.

Orlando City SC vs. New York City FC

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET

It’s been hard for NYCFC to shake their road form, now 0W-5L-2D when not playing in the Bronx or Queens this season. Maybe Nick Cushing’s group finally breaks through at Orlando, who have proven more up-and-down/middling than many anticipated after their busy winter transfer dealings.

Philadelphia Union vs. D.C. United

WATCH: Apple TV - Free, FS1 | Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET

Last year, Philadelphia beat D.C. United by a combined 13-0 scoreline in two regular-season games. That first result (an early July, 7-0 win in Chester) prompted the hiring of Wayne Rooney as the Black-and-Red’s head coach, now offering a litmus test 10 months later for how much progress they’ve indeed made.

Toronto FC vs. New York Red Bulls

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET

The Eastern Conference’s bottom two clubs meet at BMO Field with identical 2W-4L-6D records, yet different vibes surround them. New York travel north with a new-coach bump under Troy Lesesne, while Toronto have dropped two straight league games and aren’t coming good on their lofty expectations.

FC Dallas vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Wednesday, 8:30 pm ET

Without both winger Paul Arriola and midfielder Sebastian Lletget due to injury, FC Dallas’ depth is going to be tested. Maybe we see more from Sergio Córdova, Vancouver’s DP striker that was brought in during the offseason. He’s back after two months out with a right hamstring strain.

Minnesota United FC vs. Houston Dynamo FC

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Wednesday, 8:30 pm ET

Minnesota need a get-right game in a bad way, going winless in their last six league matches (0W-5L-1D). Meeting a Dynamo side that’s without midfielder Héctor Herrera and attacker Amine Bassi due to red-card suspension provides a great chance to respond.

Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami CF

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 8:30 pm ET

Nashville might have DP center back Walker Zimmerman back from injury, potentially a huge boost for Gary Smith’s squad. Miami are playing like a team reborn, too, rattling off three straight wins (including one over league-leading New England) after a six-game losing streak.

Real Salt Lake vs. Portland Timbers

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 9:30 pm ET

Let’s see what else the Evander show has in store, as the Timbers’ club-record signing is starting to meet expectations with 3g/2a in their last two games. RSL are there for the taking, too, allowing a Western Conference-high 20 goals this year.

LAFC vs. Sporting Kansas City

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 10:30 pm ET

It’s now T-minus two weeks until LAFC begin their Concacaf Champions League final vs. Liga MX’s Club León, so head coach Steve Cherundolo might introduce squad rotation to keep players fresh. They’ll encounter a confident Sporting KC, who have rattled off two straight victories after opening the year by going 10 games winless (0W-7L-3D start).

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Austin FC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 10:30 pm ET