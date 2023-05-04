LAFC vs. Club León: 2023 Concacaf Champions League final awaits

The MLS vs. Liga MX matchup for the 2023 Concacaf Champions League final is locked in.

LAFC will meet Club León across two legs on May 31 and June 4, with the winner getting continental bragging rights, prize money and a FIFA Club World Cup spot.

To reach this stage, LAFC beat the Philadelphia Union in their semifinal series (4-1 aggregate) that amounted to a repeat of their epic MLS Cup 2022 final. As for Club León, they overcame Mexican powerhouse Tigres UANL in their semifinal series (4-3 aggregate) to keep their trophy hunt going.

Given past results in the competition, LAFC will travel to Estadio León for the first leg before hosting the all-decisive second leg at BMO Stadium.