Matchday 12: What to know, how to watch on MLS Season Pass

Chicago Fire FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC

Chicago play their first league game (this year) under new head coach Frank Klopas, who’s replaced the outgoing Ezra Hendrickson for his third stint in charge of the club. There’s already some dividends, as Fire FC earned a new-coach-bump victory over St. Louis in midweek US Open Cup play before these Midwest clubs meet again four days later.

The story around St. Louis remains the same for the last 6-7 weeks: when they dominate the ball and have to break teams down, things get tricky. They’ve won just once (1W-3L-1D) since late March after their magical, record-breaking start as an expansion club. CITY SC will also remain without DP striker João Klauss (quad).

Atlanta United vs. Charlotte FC

Atlanta United fans have grown uneasy with the club winning once in five games (1W-2L-2D), yet their hot start has kept them at fourth in the Eastern Conference. Among other topics, this stretch has revealed how dependent they are on special moments from attacking midfielder Thiago Almada (who’s cooled off some) and striker Giorgos Giakoumakis (who’s battled a hamstring injury).

For Charlotte, the biggest question is how they replace suspended striker Enzo Copetti (yellow card accumulation). The Argentine newcomer scored twice last weekend for his first MLS brace, acting as a focal point with fellow DP Karol Swiderski operating underneath him. Will head coach Christian Lattanzio keep the same structure or tinker with things?

Columbus Crew vs. Orlando City SC

Coming off a Matchday 11 bye and two straight defeats, Columbus face some pressure to steady the ship. But so do Orlando, who have seesawed between Ws and Ls for the last two months.

Sum it all together and neither Eastern Conference club, admittedly, is in fantastic form. With stars like Cucho Hernández and Lucas Zelarayán on the Crew, then Facundo Torres and Martín Ojeda on the Lions, there’s the potential for something spectacular either way.

D.C. United vs. Nashville SC

