Canadian Championship: Vancouver Whitecaps reach semifinals over York United

Vancouver Whitecaps FC are into the 2023 Canadian Championship semifinals, pulling away from lower-division side York United FC with a 4-1 victory Wednesday night while traveling cross-country for the midweek fixture.

Head coach Vanni Sartini’s team outpaced their Canadian Premier League foe during the second half, and now they’ll face either Pacific FC (CPL) or TSS FC Rovers (League1 British Columbia) in the next round.

The Whitecaps first tallied in the 64th minute when captain Russell Teibert's near-range shot clanked off the crossbar and into York’s Elijah Adekugbe before resulting in an own goal. Vancouver doubled their advantage in the 76th minute when in-form striker Simon Becher caught York goalkeeper Nikolaos Giantsopoulos off his line following a failed clearance, lobbing the ball into the open net.

Padding the scoreline in the 88th minute, Whitecaps forward Levonte Johnson made it 3-0 with a debut goal. The MLS SuperDraft selection, playing up from MLS NEXT Pro on a short-term agreement, scored from a tight angle on a fast break.