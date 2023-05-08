Finally! Alan Pulido, fellow Sporting KC DPs earn first win of 2023: "The sensation is amazing" 

It took a lot longer than expected, but Sporting Kansas City finally picked up their first win of the MLS season, stunning Seattle Sounders FC , 2-1 , at Lumen Field to end Matchday 11.

“Ten games we didn’t have a win and we know that we played a lot of games where we played very well. We just didn't get the result,” SKC head coach Peter Vermes said. “But as I've tried to say many times there's no doubt that the guys were dejected because of where we were and having not won, but they haven't given up or they’re not in a place where they don't believe. They continue to work very hard.”

SKC moved back the clocks in the road win, starting their Designated Player triumvirate — Alan Pulido, Gadi Kinda and Erik Thommy — for the first time since 2021. And all three got on the scoresheet, with Kinda setting up Thommy’s first goal of the season in the fourth minute and then Pulido scored his first MLS goal since August 14, 2021.

“He loves the game. I think that's a big part of the reason why he's back and able to play like he does and he helps our team immensely,” Vermes said of Pulido. “And we're starting to feel in the game what he does, and how we should play off of it because he's been out for us for a long time. … I'm very happy for him. The goal was a great goal, but it's so typical of him, the run, the finish, he's always so clinical around those situations.”

Pulido, who missed all of last year due to a serious knee injury that needed surgery, said he was happy to score, but was even happier for the three points.