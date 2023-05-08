Finally! Alan Pulido, fellow Sporting KC DPs earn first win of 2023: "The sensation is amazing" 

Dylan Butler

It took a lot longer than expected, but Sporting Kansas City finally picked up their first win of the MLS season, stunning Seattle Sounders FC, 2-1, at Lumen Field to end Matchday 11.

“Ten games we didn’t have a win and we know that we played a lot of games where we played very well. We just didn't get the result,” SKC head coach Peter Vermes said. “But as I've tried to say many times there's no doubt that the guys were dejected because of where we were and having not won, but they haven't given up or they’re not in a place where they don't believe. They continue to work very hard.”

SKC moved back the clocks in the road win, starting their Designated Player triumvirate — Alan Pulido, Gadi Kinda and Erik Thommy — for the first time since 2021. And all three got on the scoresheet, with Kinda setting up Thommy’s first goal of the season in the fourth minute and then Pulido scored his first MLS goal since August 14, 2021.

“He loves the game. I think that's a big part of the reason why he's back and able to play like he does and he helps our team immensely,” Vermes said of Pulido. “And we're starting to feel in the game what he does, and how we should play off of it because he's been out for us for a long time. … I'm very happy for him. The goal was a great goal, but it's so typical of him, the run, the finish, he's always so clinical around those situations.”

Pulido, who missed all of last year due to a serious knee injury that needed surgery, said he was happy to score, but was even happier for the three points.

“For me, the more important is the first win for the team,” he said. “And of course, the goal brings me a little confidence and I need this goal, but I am more happy about the team and winning [the first match].”

A Nicolas Lodeiro penalty kick in the 66th minute brought about some nervy moments in the second half. But the raw emotion of the first win of the season was evident among the players and staff when the final whistle sounded. 

“The sensation is amazing because we worked all the week for this game and we speak a lot about the situation, what happened with the team, with the players because the last matches and the last results is not very good for us,” Pulido said. 

Can this be a jumping off point for Sporting Kansas City? Vermes said he wasn’t interested in making predictions. But he said he’s finally seeing his team, which he said has never wavered in their belief or effort, getting healthier. 

“What I do believe is that we are building towards who we can be and I think tonight was a was a very good representation of that,” Vermes said. “Is that it? No, not even close. There's so much more that we can do better. And we'll keep working towards that.”

HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Sporting Kansas City | May 7, 2023

Austin FC show "grit and resiliency" despite Sebastián Driussi injury
New York Red Bulls: Frustration at "outstanding high level" after another loss
Chicharito sounds off: "Something needs to change" for LA Galaxy
Earthquakes earn landmark win, watch out for the Whitecaps & more from Matchday 11
Earthquakes earn landmark win, watch out for the Whitecaps & more from Matchday 11
Your Sunday Kickoff: Another record for King Josef, San Jose & Nashville take center stage
Your Sunday Kickoff: Another record for King Josef, San Jose & Nashville take center stage
Austin FC show "grit and resiliency" despite Sebastián Driussi injury

Austin FC show "grit and resiliency" despite Sebastián Driussi injury
New York Red Bulls: Frustration at "outstanding high level" after another loss

New York Red Bulls: Frustration at "outstanding high level" after another loss
Chicharito sounds off: "Something needs to change" for LA Galaxy

Chicharito sounds off: "Something needs to change" for LA Galaxy
HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Sporting Kansas City | May 7, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Sporting Kansas City | May 7, 2023
PK Goal: N. Lodeiro vs. SKC, 66'
Goal: A. Pulido vs. SEA, 31'
