Report: Luis Suarez "would like to play in the United States"

Fire up the rumor mill, we’ve got the latest big-name European player expressing interest in an MLS move. And this one might have some bite to it.
Luis Suarez told Club Del Deportista magazine he’d been up fo a move to MLS — and his contract expires on June 30, 2022.
“I would like to play in the United States, but you never know,” Suarez said.
It’s not the first time the 34-year-old Uruguayan has been linked with an MLS move. The same was true when he left FC Barcelona at the end of the 2020 season.
At that time, Inter Miami CF reportedly approached Suarez with a contract offer. Previously, Uruguay teammate Nico Lodeiro of the Seattle Sounders said “it’s only a matter of time” before Suarez arrived in the league.
Considered one of the premier strikers of his generation, Suarez ultimately signed with Atletico Madrid and has scored 19 goals with three assists, helping the Colchoneros inch close to clinching the La Liga title with just two games left in the regular season.