Report: Luis Suarez "would like to play in the United States"

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

Fire up the rumor mill, we’ve got the latest big-name European player expressing interest in an MLS move. And this one might have some bite to it.

Luis Suarez told Club Del Deportista magazine he’d been up fo a move to MLS — and his contract expires on June 30, 2022.

“I would like to play in the United States, but you never know,” Suarez said.

It’s not the first time the 34-year-old Uruguayan has been linked with an MLS move. The same was true when he left FC Barcelona at the end of the 2020 season.