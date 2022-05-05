Media Resources

MLS Statement on Cecilio Domínguez

By MLS Communications

Major League Soccer today announced the reinstatement of Austin FC midfielder Cecilio Domínguez. Domínguez was suspended last month pending the League’s investigation into possible off-field misconduct stemming from a report of a domestic dispute with his partner, and has missed five games during the pendency of the League’s investigation.

Following a thorough investigation by T&M USA, LLC, an external investigative firm engaged by the League, MLS has reinstated Domínguez subject to his participation in ongoing counseling.  

MLS thanks the Austin Police Department and Victim Services and Austin FC for their support and cooperation in this matter.

Media Resources Press Release

Related Stories

Socios.com becomes official fan loyalty partner of 26 MLS clubs
MLS suspends Austin FC player Cecilio Domínguez
Mediocampista del Columbus Crew Lucas Zelarayán nombrado Jugador del Mes de la MLS correspondiente al mes de marzo 2022
More News
More News
Official: Real Salt Lake sign Jefferson Savarino from Atletico Mineiro
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Official: Real Salt Lake sign Jefferson Savarino from Atletico Mineiro
MLS Statement on Cecilio Domínguez

MLS Statement on Cecilio Domínguez
Thomas Roberts returns to FC Dallas after SK Austria Klagenfurt loan
Transfer Tracker

Thomas Roberts returns to FC Dallas after SK Austria Klagenfurt loan
Vancouver Whitecaps FC sign defender Luís Martins
Transfer Tracker

Vancouver Whitecaps FC sign defender Luís Martins
Austin FC star Sebastián Driussi named Player of the Month for April
Player of the Month

Austin FC star Sebastián Driussi named Player of the Month for April
Real Salt Lake sign defender Chris Kablan on loan from Belgium club Waasland-Beveren
Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake sign defender Chris Kablan on loan from Belgium club Waasland-Beveren
More News
Video
Video
PK GOAL: Luciano Acosta, FC Cincinnati - 57th minute
0:55

PK GOAL: Luciano Acosta, FC Cincinnati - 57th minute
PENALTY FOUL: Kadin Chung, Toronto FC - 54th minute
0:38

PENALTY FOUL: Kadin Chung, Toronto FC - 54th minute
RED CARD: Ralph Priso-Mbongue, Toronto FC - 4th minute
0:57

RED CARD: Ralph Priso-Mbongue, Toronto FC - 4th minute
GOAL: Calvin Harris, FC Cincinnati - 2nd minute
0:54

GOAL: Calvin Harris, FC Cincinnati - 2nd minute
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10