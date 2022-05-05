MLS Statement on Cecilio Domínguez

Major League Soccer today announced the reinstatement of Austin FC midfielder Cecilio Domínguez. Domínguez was suspended last month pending the League’s investigation into possible off-field misconduct stemming from a report of a domestic dispute with his partner, and has missed five games during the pendency of the League’s investigation.
Following a thorough investigation by T&M USA, LLC, an external investigative firm engaged by the League, MLS has reinstated Domínguez subject to his participation in ongoing counseling.
MLS thanks the Austin Police Department and Victim Services and Austin FC for their support and cooperation in this matter.