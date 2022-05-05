MLS Statement on Cecilio Domínguez

Major League Soccer today announced the reinstatement of Austin FC midfielder Cecilio Domínguez. Domínguez was suspended last month pending the League’s investigation into possible off-field misconduct stemming from a report of a domestic dispute with his partner, and has missed five games during the pendency of the League’s investigation.

Following a thorough investigation by T&M USA, LLC, an external investigative firm engaged by the League, MLS has reinstated Domínguez subject to his participation in ongoing counseling.