Lionel Messi targets MLS Cup with Inter Miami: "We're close"

"And help with the growth by winning titles. Luckily we’ve done it and we’re close to being able to win some more."

"I always try to be at my best," Messi told MARCA newspaper CEO Juan Ignacio Gallardo and Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas during Thursday's event at Chase Stadium. "And the step I took in coming here [Miami] wasn’t a retirement – far from it. It was to try to keep making this club great, a club with a short history because it’s very new.

During a special ceremony honoring his world-record 46 titles across club and country , Inter Miami 's superstar No. 10 pledged his commitment to keep making history at the highest level with the Herons and Argentina.

"Fortunately I was able to return for the final stretch. I feel good, I feel strong, physically I feel good. And hopefully we finish the best way possible."

"It’s been a long year. I had to go through injuries, an important injury. I missed a lot of games, I was out for almost three months. It was very tough, it’s hard for me to train alone or not to be able to do anything, having to go to the gym," he said.

For Messi, crowning an eventful 2024 with an MLS Cup would be the perfect end to a season that began with arguably the highest expectations in league history.

The quest for a first-ever MLS Cup presented by Audi begins with Round One Best-of-3 Series action in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs with a standalone match on Friday, October 25 (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free ).

Messi, who joined IMCF in the summer of last year, has helped deliver a 2023 Leagues Cup title and the 2024 Supporters' Shield to Miami's trophy case. They can also break the MLS single-season points record on Saturday with a Decision Day win over the New England Revolution (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ).

"But well, we’re close to winning more. So the objective, as always, is to go for it and fight to keep winning many more things.”

“I was able to fulfill every player’s dream, which is to win a World Cup. I think it’s the trophy we all want when we start," Messi said. "I had the fortune of winning many titles at the club of my life, which is Barcelona. I won titles at Paris [PSG] and I’ve come here and won titles, so I can’t ask for more.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and 2022 FIFA World Cup champion wants nothing more than to add an MLS Cup title to his unmatchable resumé.

Despite the setbacks, Messi has produced a remarkable 17g/15a in just 18 appearances this season, firmly establishing himself in the Landon Donovan MLS MVP conversation. And with a superstar-studded supporting lineup including fellow FC Barcelona legends Luis Suárez , Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba , as well as 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR winner Diego Gómez , by his side, the Herons are odds-on favorites entering the playoffs.

One more World Cup?

Messi is equally committed to the Argentina national team, with which he won a second straight Copa América title over the summer. He's also coming off a masterful performance this week in World Cup qualifiers, scoring a hat trick and adding two assists in a 6-0 demolition of Bolivia.

However, the 37-year-old won't yet confirm whether he intends on helping La Albiceleste defend their title less than two years from now at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

"I’ve always said that everything happens for a reason, and I never look ahead at what’s going to happen – even more so now," Messi said. "I try to enjoy the day-to-day, everything that happens in each moment and we’ll see when the time comes.