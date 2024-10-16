Lionel Messi! Inter Miami star explodes for hat trick in Argentina rout

Inter Miami CF 's superstar No. 10 also delivered two assists as Argentina took sole possession of first place in the Conmebol standings with a dominant display in front of their home fans at the Estadio Monumental.

Messi was the undisputed star of the show, opening the score in the 19th minute with a classy left-footed finish after being left alone in space by Lautaro Martínez. He returned the favor to Martínez in the 43rd minute by dishing a perfect service to the Inter Milan striker while adding another assist just before the break as Julián Álvarez made it 3-0.