Lionel Messi! Inter Miami star explodes for hat trick in Argentina rout

Lionel Messi was in legendary form Tuesday night for Argentina, scoring a hat trick in La Albiceleste's 6-0 demolition of Bolivia in FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifying.
Inter Miami CF's superstar No. 10 also delivered two assists as Argentina took sole possession of first place in the Conmebol standings with a dominant display in front of their home fans at the Estadio Monumental.
Messi was the undisputed star of the show, opening the score in the 19th minute with a classy left-footed finish after being left alone in space by Lautaro Martínez. He returned the favor to Martínez in the 43rd minute by dishing a perfect service to the Inter Milan striker while adding another assist just before the break as Julián Álvarez made it 3-0.
Argentina kept their foot on the gas in the second half. Thiago Almada, the former Atlanta United star and current MLS-record outbound transfer, added a fourth for the hosts with a first-time finish inside the box.
Messi took control in the latter stages, picking out the far post in the 84th minute before securing the hat trick three minutes later. It was arguably the best of the bunch: he dribbled at the edge of the box and unleashed a scorching shot with his prized left foot.
Messi's first hat trick for Argentina in three years extended his record national team goal haul to 112.
Perhaps more importantly for Inter Miami fans, it gives him serious momentum as the Supporters' Shield-winning Herons look to set a new MLS-record single-season point total in Saturday's Decision Day showdown vs. the New England Revolution (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
They'll then begin Round One Best-of-3 Series action in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs with a standalone match on Friday, October 25 (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).