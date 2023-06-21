Leagues Cup countdown: 10 MLS vs. Liga MX games we have circled

It’s almost here.
We’re talking about Leagues Cup, the month-long tournament where all 47 participating clubs – 18 from LIGA MX and 29 from MLS – will play in a World Cup-style tournament that qualifies its three top finishers for the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup.
The cross-border rivalry. The pause in domestic competition. The stars. The bragging rights. The silverware. The prize money. Plenty is on the line.
As the countdown continues towards Group Stage openers on July 21, building towards an Aug. 19 final, here are 10 games we have circled on the calendar. You can catch them all on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV, as well as select ones through linear partners.
Lionel Messi, who in early June stated his intention to join Inter Miami CF this summer, could potentially debut (maybe alongside some old friends). Need we say more?
León will be six weeks removed from defeating LAFC (who have a Group Stage bye in Leagues Cup) for the 2023 CCL title. Vancouver, shortly after winning the 2023 Canadian Championship, could provide some MLS-centric revenge.
Philadelphia have embarked on two memorable CCL semifinal battles against Liga MX teams, losing to Club América in 2021 and beating Atlas in 2023. They’ll know what level of intensity awaits and how steep the challenge is against Club Tijuana.
A rematch of the 2022 Campeones Cup! NYCFC won that clash 2-0 at Yankee Stadium, with Alexander Callens and Maxi Moralez the goalscorers. Both of those club legends left in the offseason, though, and a roster boost likely awaits the Cityzens this summer. Atlas are in a much different place as well, showing how difficult it is to remain elite.
Héctor Herrera against a Liga MX team is destination viewing. The Dynamo’s captain, a Pachuca youth product, is a Mexican national team legend. He’s played in three World Cups for El Tri and has 10 goals in 104 international appearances.
Tigres, arguably Concacaf’s best team of the 2010s, have given MLS teams nightmares in years past – most memorably beating LAFC in the 2020 CCL final. They’re led by French striker André-Pierre Gignac and have no shortage of high-priced stars. Don't count out Portland, though, especially when considering head coach Giovanni Savarese's strength in tournament formats (shoutout to the Timbers' MLS is Back Tournament title).
St. Louis have taken MLS by storm, defying expectations and emerging as a legitimate Western Conference contender. Can they keep the momentum going, especially at home, against one of Liga MX’s big four teams? This is exciting, new ground for the expansion club.
Pumas striker Juan Dinenno scoring against an MLS team? We've seen that story before. D.C. United striker Christian Benteke scoring against a Liga MX team? The Belgian international and former Premier League star surely relishes that opportunity.
Monterrey won five CCL titles between 2011-21, often led by striker Rogelio Funes Mori in recent years. Rayados are fearsome. Seattle are as well, making history in 2022 as MLS's first-ever CCL champion (in the tournament's current iteration). Liga MX fans will also remember how dangerous Raúl Ruidíaz, a two-time Golden Boot winner at Morelia, can be.
Alan Pulido going against his old team? Sign me up. The Mexican striker is back healthy and leading the line for SKC, who signed him in 2019 from Chivas for a club-record fee. Now, they’re reportedly interested in bringing Pulido back. Spicy.
