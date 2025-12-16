Orlando City transfer Rodrigo Schlegel to Atlas in LIGA MX

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Orlando City have transferred defender Rodrigo Schlegel to Mexican first-division side Atlas, the club announced Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Argentine center back spent the past six seasons (2020-25) with Orlando after arriving from Racing Club in his home country.

Schlegel scored four goals in 180 appearances across all competitions for the Lions. He helped secure the 2022 US Open Cup title and six straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trips.

"Rodrigo has been an incredible part of our history," said Orlando general manager and sporting director Ricardo Moreira. "His commitment, passion and leadership have left a lasting mark on this club.

"From his unforgettable role in our first playoff win to helping us lift our first trophy in our MLS era, Rodrigo has given everything to Orlando City. We are deeply grateful for all he has done, both on and off the field, and wish him and his family the very best in this next chapter of his career."