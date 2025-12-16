Seattle Sounders sign midfielder Hassani Dotson

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Seattle Sounders FC have signed midfielder Hassani Dotson via free agency, the club announced Tuesday.
Dotson is under contract through the 2027-28 season with a club option for 2028-29.
“Hassani has shown a high level of quality during his years in MLS,” Seattle general manager and chief soccer officer Craig Waibel said.
“His versatility, competitiveness and willingness to do the hard work make him an ideal fit for our group. We’re excited to welcome Hassani to the club and confident he will contribute to the success of the team.”
The Federal Way, Wash., native starred collegiately at Oregon State before getting selected by Minnesota United FC as a second-round pick (No. 31 overall) in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft.
Dotson made 176 appearances across all competitions for Minnesota in seven seasons, contributing 18g/16a.
The 28-year-old gives Seattle depth in midfield after João Paulo (out of contract) and Danny Leyva (transfer to Necaxa) departed this offseason.
“Hassani is a player who understands the demands of this league and that’s important for us,” head coach Brian Schmetzer said.
“He’s a smart soccer player, does the simple things well and gives you honest minutes in whatever role you ask of him. We think he can come in, do his job for this team and give us reliability in the middle of the field. I’m looking forward to seeing how he settles into our group.”
