St. Louis CITY name Yoann Damet head coach

The 35-year-old Frenchman takes on his first full-time head coaching job after serving as an assistant under Wilfried Nancy with the Columbus Crew, where he won MLS Cup (2023) and Leagues Cup (2024) titles.

Previously, Damet was an assistant under Greg Vanney at the LA Galaxy and twice managed FC Cincinnati on an interim basis.

"Yoann has all the attributes we were looking for in a manager and aligns closely with the vision and direction we have for this team," said sporting director Corey Wray. "He has invaluable experience working with some of the best teams and coaches in the league, which I am sure will help him get the best out of our players.