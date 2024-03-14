Leagues Cup 2024: Top 10 group games to watch

Speaking of reunions, San Jose Earthquakes homegrown product Cade Cowell also gets the chance to face his ex-team when the Quakes take on El Rebaño at Levi’s Stadium.

Cowell has 4g/1a in his first 13 games with Chivas since his transfer to the Liga MX giants in January. He left behind a San Jose side that's tripped out of the gates in the 2024 MLS season, going 0W-3L-0D to date.