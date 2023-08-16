Leagues Cup's wildest moments: From Messi to magic goalkeepers & beyond

Seize your opportunity

Life is about seeing opportunity and capitalizing when the time comes. Some of us simply aren’t brave enough to do so. Some of us cower at the consequences of the boldest decisions that float through our mind. Some of us just don’t have the gumption. But a few of us – a select and celebrated few – see the opportunity to slam home a perfect free kick from the greatest soccer player of all time and take it with all of the force allotted to us by the higher powers that allow us to be in the world.