Your Wednesday Kickoff: Leagues Cup asks “Are you not entertained?!”

What happened?: Club América won on penalties after multiple stoppage-time goals – including a last-touch equalizer from new Nashville DP striker Sam Surridge on his debut – and will move on to the quarterfinals. Anyway, I’m going to go let my dog out for one second, be right back…

Alright, so I absolutely missed all of it because I, like many of you perhaps, thought the game had ended. However, the best I can gather is that Nashville had their final penalty of the shootout saved to end the game. But, while América celebrated, they checked the penalty again and realized the América goalkeeper came off his line early. Once they cleared some fans off the field and explained the situation, Nashville converted the penalty they originally missed, América missed the next attempt and then Nashville won the game despite having originally lost the game. Then a bunch more fans and projectiles came on the field. This is like a top-five moment in Concacaf history and I’m pretty sure 90% of the folks who watched the game missed it. It’s perfect and I’ll forever cherish my extreme confusion after the fact.