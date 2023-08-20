Lionel Messi & Inter Miami: How they achieved Leagues Cup glory

Seven games into his Inter Miami CF career, Lionel Messi has lifted silverware with his new club.
While Leagues Cup 2023 marks Miami's first-ever title, the GOAT is rather accustomed to these sensations. The 2022 World Cup champion now has a world-record 44 trophies for club and country, surpassing former FC Barcelona teammate Dani Alves (43) in that category.
From a Hollywood-esque debut to Saturday's epic final, here's how they pulled it off – all as Messi earned the Leagues Cup Best Player and Top Scorer awards with 10 goals and four assists.
Messi performance: 1g/0a
Messi, 40 minutes after subbing on for his Inter Miami debut, scored a walk-off game-winner just six days after his landmark, transformative deal was formally announced.
The magical moment sealed a 2-1 victory over Liga MX side Cruz Azul, starting their group stage with a flourish.
Messi performance: 2g/2a
Inter Miami's superstar signing pulled off the spectacular in a 4-0 victory, scoring twice inside 22 minutes of their group-stage showdown with Atlanta United to book a knockout-round spot.
The first-half brace, supplemented by Robert Taylor scoring two goals, arrived in Messi's first-ever Inter Miami start.
Messi performance: 2g/0a
Messi's dream start to life with Inter Miami took a rivalry-inspired twist, scoring a second-straight brace in a 3-1 win over Florida rival Orlando City SC to jumpstart their knockout-round push.
Messi performance: 2g/1a
Messi, much like on his storybook-esque debut, scored a world-class free kick for Inter Miami in their Round-of-16 match at FC Dallas.
The 85th-minute stunner sealed a 4-4 comeback draw and forced penalty kicks. He also scored in the 6th minute to start the back-and-forth thriller, one-timing home a low cross from former FC Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba.
Messi performance: 1g/0a
Just when it looked like Messi might end his goalscoring run, he capped a 4-0 quarterfinal rout of Charlotte FC. Picked out by striker Leo Campana, he made no mistake with a comfortable left-footed finish in the 86th minute.
Messi performance: 1g/1a
The GOAT added yet another majestic strike to his Inter Miami account, beating Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake from nearly 35 yards out in a 4-1 semifinal victory at Subaru Park.
The 20th-minute golazo added to yet another lightning-quick start for the Herons and booked them a trophy date.
Messi performance: 1g/0a
Messi's inevitability helped deliver the 2023 Leagues Cup title over Nashville SC, curling home a trademark left-footed finish in the 23rd minute. The hosts surrounded Messi with several defenders, but he still went upper-90 for a 1-0 lead.
While Fafà Picault equalized for the hosts, Miami won the ensuing penalty-kick shootout (10-9) for their first-ever trophy. Messi, as one might expect, started the scoring from the spot.