Golazo! St. Louis CITY's Marcel Hartel scores first goal of 2026 MLS season

Jaime Uribarri

MLS is Back! And so are the goals.

Marcel Hartel made sure of that in Saturday’s Matchday 1 opener between St. Louis CITY SC and Charlotte FC, scoring the first goal of the 2026 MLS season.

STL_Hartel_Marcel_MLS-OBJ-0007K6
Marcel Hartel
Midfielder · St. Louis CITY SC

CITY's Designated Player midfielder broke the deadlock in the 60th minute by latching onto Simon Becher's through ball and beating goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina with a classy first-time finish at the edge of the box. 

The celebration at Energizer Park was short-lived, however.

Pep Biel, off an assist from fellow DP Wilfried Zaha, leveled the contest 13 minutes later as both sides split the points in a 1-1 draw.

