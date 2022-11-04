LAFC or Philadelphia? MLS Cup predictions from the experts

We asked those who have followed closely since day one of the 2022 season to weigh in on a final that could be remembered as one of the most competitive MLS Cup matchups in history.

LAFC and Philadelphia Union , the top-seeded teams in their respective conferences, have made MLS Cup and will collide Saturday at Banc of California Stadium (4 pm ET | FOX, Univision in US; TSN, TVA Sports in Canada) after topping their great seasons with wildly successful postseason runs.

Who is going to win? What will be the deciding factor? Here is what the experts say:

Philadelphia Union, potentially without injured captain Alejandro Bedoya , are not at their best. Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Andre Blake will keep it close, but LAFC will get it done.

LAFC at home are dominant and they are in great form. Their attack is lethal, the best player on the pitch is Carlos Vela , and the addition of winger Denis Bouanga has taken them over the top. They also have more depth than the visitors.

Home-field advantage in MLS Cups has been SUBSTANTIAL – you have to go all the way back to 2015 to find the last time the visitors showed up and won outright ( Seattle in 2016 and NYCFC in 2021 walked away with their trophies after winning PK shootouts). That’s a tough precedent to pick against, but I went with the Union in my bracket at the start of the playoffs and I have to be a man of my word here.

Another big factor is LAFC's potent threats on the bench. LAFC may have the advantage with the likes of Kwadwo Opoku , who brings speed and can score, as he did against Austin FC . Also, let's not forget Gareth Bale may have a word here. Those are assets Jim Curtin doesn't have in abundance, even though he can count on talent like Cory Burke .

Ultimately, I believe the game will be decided by defenses and the bench. Each defense is amongst the top of the league with Philly as No. 1 with 26 goals conceded and LAFC just behind as third with 38 goals against. Who can sustain focus and concentration the longest?

LAFC are at home and you could say the disappointment in 2019 is stirring them on. The main reason for my pick is the adaptability they showed in the last two rounds. They don't have a style, per se. This is not the intricate possession team of the Bob Bradley era. They are more hybrid and they can bring whatever the game needs. LAFC are able to apply pressure on the ball consistently and rapidly go to goal with speed. They also have more depth on the bench.

Jesse Marsch told me this week that his brain says LAFC but his heart says the Union. I’m in the same headspace. I’d love to see Philly’s long-term project rewarded with the ultimate prize, but I can’t see LAFC being denied at home.

On the other hand, you could say that LAFC have the advantage because they're playing at home with that spectacular fanbase. The one meeting they had this year ended in a 2-2 draw in LA. The difference could be in transition for both teams, but, like most finals, I think it's going to come down to one set piece. One mental break at the wrong time could cost you the game and an MLS Cup this weekend.

The No. 1 in the West vs. the No. 1 in the East in beautiful California this Saturday to crown a first-time champion. If you go purely by stats LAFC scored 66 goals and gave up 38, and Philadelphia Union scored 72 and gave up 26, so just on those stats alone, you would give Philadelphia the advantage.

Determining factor: Transition. The Union were uncharacteristically slow/unsharp for 60 minutes in attacking transition against NYCFC. LAFC are killers in transition themselves, so that’s where the game will be won or lost.

Anytime I get asked to make predictions regarding MLS I am immediately struck with anxiety. For this MLS Cup it will be the two No. 1 seeds duking it out for the hardware. So, predicting who will win is stressing me out even more than usual. But since I’ve been tasked with giving a resolute answer, I am predicting LAFC to be your 2022 MLS Cup champions.

Not much separates these two teams in terms of talent, but I believe there are a couple of X-factors at play here: Number one is momentum. A huge emotional win over the Galaxy in a playoff edition of El Trafico followed by an absolute thrashing of Austin FC has them feeling themselves. I witnessed both of these games in person and I’ve never seen a more motivated LAFC team.