LAFC in search of first-ever El Trafico road win: "It's an opportunity"

"It's awesome for the league, it's awesome for us," Cherundolo said. "It should be an amazing game, I'm assuming a lot of the fans will come as well. I'm looking forward to any football event in the United States that has an engaged crowd, sold-out crowd, a lot of quality on the field."

That only adds another layer of intrigue to a matchup that carries plenty already, as a three-point result for either side would serve as an early statement of intent in the Western Conference.

The Galaxy are off to a strong start in their own right, taking three wins in their first five matches, with Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez matching LAFC superstar Carlos Vela 's early-season goal total of four.

"This is important for the club to be successful," LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo told reporters on Thursday. "It's an opportunity. I see this as a great opportunity and see the positive in that. I think that's what you focus on: Focus on the feeling of winning a game there and how you would feel after that."

Despite some increased recent success against their arch-rivals, which includes a victory in the 2019 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, the Black & Gold have yet to take a win as the away team in six tries at Dignity Health Sports Park. Amidst a red-hot start to the season that has them atop the Supporters' Shield standings through five weeks, Saturday is a chance to bring that streak to an end as LAFC travel to Carson for this weekend's clash (7:30 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes).

It's all about managing the emotions that come with a derby match that inherently comes with a built-in layer of emotion and intensity.

Cherundolo is in his first year on the sidelines with LAFC, but said conversations with his players and staff have left him well aware of the type of craziness that can often occur in El Trafico fixtures and the implications these matches carry among the fan bases.

"Of course this game means more to the fans, and to us," he said. "It's a balance of managing the pressure that some would say is fake, if you will, or built up. And then also being focused on the raw tactics of each game that are out there. So, this is what our message to the players this week, is managing both.