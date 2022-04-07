El Trafico by the numbers: Can LA Galaxy or LAFC gain an edge?

While LAFC have enjoyed remarkable on-field success since their 2018 MLS launch, it's the Galaxy who have the all-time head-to-head edge with a record of 5W-3L-5D across the previous 13 games. The most famous of those triumphs was arguably the first all-time MLS match between the sides on March 31, 2018. Expansion LAFC shot out to a 3-0 lead, only to see the Galaxy storm back for a wild 4-3 victory at Dignity Health Sports Park, powered by two goals from Zlatan Ibrahimovic in his Galaxy debut as a substitute. His second strike is one of the most famous in MLS history, an absolute thunderbolt from the Swedish superstar from over 40 yards out.