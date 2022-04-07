LA Galaxy vs. LAFC on FOX: "This one means more than anything else"

Why should you watch the 14th edition of the LA Derby between the LA Galaxy and LAFC on Saturday (7:30 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes)?

And the form sheet suggests both he and Mexican compatriot turned LAFC foe Carlos Vela will be involved Sunday, with each man bagging four goals already ahead of their Week 6 clash.

Mexico’s all-time leading international scorer knows of what he speaks; there have been 58 goals total in the 13 previous meetings between these sides since El Trafico’s 2018 inception.

“We always play very offensive, both organizations,” Chicharito said. “We always want to make people to feel attracted to the style of play.”

“Since I came here, and as well in the past when I was watching these games, there are always goals,” Chicharito told Jillian Sakovits and Susannah Collins on The Call Up Wednesday. “For sure. There’s always goals.”

It’s enough that LAFC goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau — who will be in his first derby action — has been hearing from everyone just how important this weekend is.

“Everyone I’ve met so far says this one means more than anything else,” said Crepeau, who was acquired this offseason from Vancouver Whitecaps FC. “And from the fans. From people within the club obviously, but a lot of fans and people that are like neighbors and such say ‘Hey, this weekend is the one.’ So you can sense the hype, and people are really proud about this game. And so we’re going to really put the shift in to get the three points in Carson.”

The Galaxy have the honor of hosting the first of this season’s clashes. And there may be more optimism around Dignity Health Sports Park than at any time in recent history, with the home side winning three of their first five to enter in third-place in the Western Conference standings.